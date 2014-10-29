Is surgery good option for 78 yr. old woman?

This Article Vote Improved My Health 0

Vote Changed My Life

Vote Saved My Life I'm will be 78 this yr. Had total hysterectomy at 50. Have cystocele? (dropped bladder) for a number of years. Pessary painful and don't think I can live with it. Smaller size doesn't work (falls out with pressure). Health is good, only take BP med. Was told problem will get worse in time.

More scared of this procedure than my hysterectomy. (General anesthesia, mesh used, 2 days in hosp. 8 weeks recovery.)

Thank you so much, Jane

All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.