Is there an over the counter ointment I can use for vaginal dryness, irritation, itchiness-was prescribed an ointment but would like to be able to get something without a prescription

Improved6011 Health
Changed3735 Lives
Saved3520 Lives
0 lives impacted in the last 24 hrs Learn More
All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.
Add a Comment1 Comments
Hello, Anon!
Thank you for posting.
One drugstore ointment that comes to mind is Vagisil which is used to treat external vaginal itching and irritation. Replens, Lubrin, Sylk, and vitamin E vaginal suppositories, are used for vaginal dryness. What prescription were you given? I assume your doctor thought a prescription was necessary, so you might want to ask him or her what else you can use instead.
best,
Helena
August 28, 2020 - 1:22pm
This Comment