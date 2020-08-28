Facebook Pixel
Is there an over the counter ointment I can use for vaginal dryness, irritation, itchiness-was prescribed an ointment but would like to be able to get something without a prescription

By Anonymous August 28, 2020 - 11:00am
 
Hello, Anon!

Thank you for posting.   

One drugstore ointment that comes to mind is Vagisil which is used to  treat external vaginal itching and irritation.   Replens, Lubrin, Sylk, and vitamin E vaginal suppositories, are used for vaginal dryness. What prescription were you given?    I assume your doctor thought a prescription was necessary, so you might want to ask him or her what else you can use instead.  

best,

Helena


August 28, 2020 - 1:22pm

