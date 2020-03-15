Very late period

This Article Vote Improved My Health 0

I am 21 years old

In the past couple months my period has been quite weird: like one month comes on time & the other month is late.

But this time, it's significantly late & it's been 50 days.

I definitely am not pregnant (virgin).

There weren't any drastic changes in my weight or sleeping habits, so i am fairly confused...

Should i be concerned?

Thanks :)

