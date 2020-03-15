Very late period

Hello EmpowHer team!
I am 21 years old
In the past couple months my period has been quite weird: like one month comes on time & the other month is late.
But this time, it's significantly late & it's been 50 days.
I definitely am not pregnant (virgin).
There weren't any drastic changes in my weight or sleeping habits, so i am fairly confused...
Should i be concerned?
Thanks :)
Hello, Anon! Thank you for writing today.
It's not uncommon to have irregular periods for the first few years after your period begins, and for some girls and young women, longer. From you say, it's mostly been the past few months, so it's reasonable to check-in with your doctor about the changes to ease your mind. The length of a menstrual cycle can vary, but on average they're usually between 21 and 35 days.
A number of things can cause irregular periods, drastic changes in weight, sleep patterns (as you mention above), birth control, over-exercising, poor eating habits, stress, travel, a change in body chemistry, certain medications or a hormonal imbalance.
best,March 15, 2020 - 8:02am
Helena
