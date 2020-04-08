Facebook Pixel
EmpowHER Guest
Q: 

What are some natural remedies for menstrual cramps?

By Anonymous April 8, 2020 - 7:36am
 
Menstrual Cycle related image

I usually just take ibuprofen or midol for period cramps but am curious if there are any natural remedies that can help?

SusanC
Supporter
HERWriter Guide

Hi Anon

Thank you for writing!

From our EmpowHER writer Dr. Dae

"Multiples servings of colorful fruits and vegetables and eating lean proteins, deep water fish and plant-based proteins are good choices.

Foods that are rich in calcium and magnesium help relieve muscle contractions.

Examples of foods that are high in magnesium are Swiss chard, spinach, summer squash, pumpkin seeds, broccoli and other green leafy vegetables. Calcium-rich foods are beans, almonds and dark green, leafy vegetables such as spinach and kale.

Supplementation that can support normal periods include vitamin D, calcium, magnesium, omega-3, and vitamin E. I recommend that before taking supplementation you talk to your doctor to make sure it will conflict with other medications you might be currently taking."

Also recommended is a heating pack on your belly and pelvic area - it's really soothing. A warm bath can also help. If you have no allergies, a warm milky drink will make you feel more relaxed, or a hot tea.

I hope this helps!

Best,
Susan

April 8, 2020 - 12:01pm

This Comment

Menstrual Cycle

Rosa Cabrera RN
Empowered

