What are some natural remedies for menstrual cramps?

Improved5982 Health
Changed3719 Lives
Saved3513 Lives
0 lives impacted in the last 24 hrs Learn More
I usually just take ibuprofen or midol for period cramps but am curious if there are any natural remedies that can help?
All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.
Add a Comment1 Comments
Hi Anon
Thank you for writing!
From our EmpowHER writer Dr. Dae
"Multiples servings of colorful fruits and vegetables and eating lean proteins, deep water fish and plant-based proteins are good choices.
Foods that are rich in calcium and magnesium help relieve muscle contractions.
Examples of foods that are high in magnesium are Swiss chard, spinach, summer squash, pumpkin seeds, broccoli and other green leafy vegetables. Calcium-rich foods are beans, almonds and dark green, leafy vegetables such as spinach and kale.
Supplementation that can support normal periods include vitamin D, calcium, magnesium, omega-3, and vitamin E. I recommend that before taking supplementation you talk to your doctor to make sure it will conflict with other medications you might be currently taking."
Also recommended is a heating pack on your belly and pelvic area - it's really soothing. A warm bath can also help. If you have no allergies, a warm milky drink will make you feel more relaxed, or a hot tea.
I hope this helps!
Best,April 8, 2020 - 12:01pm
Susan
This Comment