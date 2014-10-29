What can be causing this ?

I have not been sexually active in 7 months and I’ve seen my period consistently and on time since then but this month it’s late and I’m also experiencing cheese like discharge which is not normal at all. A bit worried but with all the covid drama I want to try and take care of it myself before going out there to the doctor
Hello Genz
You were given a very detailed response yesterday, please see your answer here (copy and paste this link) : https://www.empowher.com/community/ask/what-s-possible-wrong
If you think you could be pregnant, take a test. It will be accurate as soon as your period is late.March 19, 2020 - 11:47am
Best,
Susan
