Facebook Pixel
Gennz
Q: 

What can be causing this ?

By March 19, 2020 - 9:06am
 
Rate This

I have not been sexually active in 7 months and I’ve seen my period consistently and on time since then but this month it’s late and I’m also experiencing cheese like discharge which is not normal at all. A bit worried but with all the covid drama I want to try and take care of it myself before going out there to the doctor

Add a Comment1 Comments

SusanC
Supporter
HERWriter Guide

Hello Genz

You were given a very detailed response yesterday, please see your answer here (copy and paste this link) : https://www.empowher.com/community/ask/what-s-possible-wrong

If you think you could be pregnant, take a test. It will be accurate as soon as your period is late.
Best,
Susan

March 19, 2020 - 11:47am

This Comment

Image CAPTCHA
Enter the characters shown in the image.
By submitting this form, you agree to EmpowHER's terms of service and privacy policy
Add a Comment

All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.

Yeast Infection

Get Email Updates

Yeast Infection Guide

Rosa Cabrera RN
Empowered

Have a question? We're here to help. Ask the Community.

ASK

Health Newsletter

Receive the latest and greatest in women's health and wellness from EmpowHER - for free!