Facebook Pixel
EmpowHER Guest
Q: 

What cause short sudden onset of inability to breathe, other than short intake of air at intervals,?

By Anonymous January 28, 2020 - 7:09pm
 
Rate This

Add a Comment1 Comments

SusanC
Supporter
HERWriter Guide

Hello Anon

Thank you for writing.

There could be numerous reasons for shortness of breath, including a heart or lung condition (including asthma) or even an allergy to something. A panic attack can also restrict the ability to breathe.
If you have experienced an inability to breathe, consult your doctor - this is not something you should ignore.

Best,
Susan

January 29, 2020 - 6:51pm

This Comment

Image CAPTCHA
Enter the characters shown in the image.
By submitting this form, you agree to EmpowHER's terms of service and privacy policy
Add a Comment

All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.

Breathing Conditions

Get Email Updates

Breathing Conditions Guide

Alison Beaver
Empowered

Have a question? We're here to help. Ask the Community.

ASK

Health Newsletter

Receive the latest and greatest in women's health and wellness from EmpowHER - for free!