What cause short sudden onset of inability to breathe, other than short intake of air at intervals,?

Improved5964 Health
Changed3709 Lives
Saved3512 Lives
0 lives impacted in the last 24 hrs Learn More
All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.
Add a Comment1 Comments
Hello Anon
Thank you for writing.
There could be numerous reasons for shortness of breath, including a heart or lung condition (including asthma) or even an allergy to something. A panic attack can also restrict the ability to breathe.
If you have experienced an inability to breathe, consult your doctor - this is not something you should ignore.
Best,January 29, 2020 - 6:51pm
Susan
This Comment