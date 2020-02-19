What does the color of period blood say about your health?

Improved5975 Health
Sometimes I notice the color of my period blood is different shades of red. This cycle it has been more bright red than usual. Usually, it's more of a dark red/brown color. Could this indicate something about my overall health or can it just vary for no reason?
The color doesn't make much of a difference. The beginning of our period can be brown or pink, the middle can be red or even a dark crimson and the end can be brown again. Blood changes color as it leaves the body and it also depends on how old it is. It is not an indicator of reproductive health.
