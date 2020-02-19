Facebook Pixel
What does the color of period blood say about your health?

By Anonymous February 19, 2020 - 8:38am
 
Sometimes I notice the color of my period blood is different shades of red. This cycle it has been more bright red than usual. Usually, it's more of a dark red/brown color. Could this indicate something about my overall health or can it just vary for no reason?

Hello Anon

Thank you for writing.

The color doesn't make much of a difference. The beginning of our period can be brown or pink, the middle can be red or even a dark crimson and the end can be brown again. Blood changes color as it leaves the body and it also depends on how old it is. It is not an indicator of reproductive health.

Best,
Susan

February 19, 2020 - 2:02pm

