EmpowHER Guest
Q: 

what form of coconut oil should be taken to prevent dementia

By Anonymous August 13, 2020 - 11:44am
 
SusanC
Supporter
HERWriter Guide

Hello Anon

Thank you for writing! 

There is no way to prevent dementia, currently. Coconut is good for our health but will not prevent any medical condition. 

Can you give us more information about your situation? 

In the meantime, you can take a look at our Dementia page here: https://www.empowher.com/condition/dementia?page=1

We look forward to hearing back from you,

Best,

Susan

August 14, 2020 - 9:06am

