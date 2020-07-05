What is LS in women

Improved6000 Health
Changed3729 Lives
Saved3516 Lives
0 lives impacted in the last 24 hrs Learn More
All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.
Add a Comment1 Comments
Hello, Anon! Thank you for posting today.
Lichen sclerosus (LS) is a skin disorder that causes the skin to become thin, whitened, and wrinkled, and can cause itching and pain. It usually affects the genital and anal areas. Anyone can get lichen sclerosus, but postmenopausal women are at higher risk. The cause of lichen sclerosus is not really known, but an overactive immune system or an imbalance of hormones is thought to play a role. Treatment options can be discussed with your doctor once a diagnosis is confirmed.
best,
HelenaJuly 5, 2020 - 4:48am
This Comment