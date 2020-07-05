Facebook Pixel
What is LS in women

By Anonymous July 4, 2020 - 10:58pm
 
Helena
Hello, Anon!  Thank you for posting today.

 Lichen sclerosus (LS) is a skin disorder that causes the skin to become thin, whitened, and wrinkled, and can cause itching and pain. It usually affects the genital and anal areas. Anyone can get lichen sclerosus, but postmenopausal women are at higher risk. The cause of lichen sclerosus is not really known, but an overactive immune system or an imbalance of hormones is thought to play a role.  Treatment options can be discussed with your doctor once a diagnosis is confirmed. 

best,

Helena

July 5, 2020 - 4:48am

