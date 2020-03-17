Facebook Pixel
EmpowHER Guest
Q: 

What type of thermometer is the most accurate?

By Anonymous March 17, 2020 - 10:01am
 
Rate This

There are a bunch of different types of thermometers and different ways to use them.

What is the most accurate type and how do I properly use it?

Thank you!

Add a Comment1 Comments

SusanC
Supporter
HERWriter Guide

Hello Anon
Thank you for writing.
If you are asking for yourself, we can't recommend a brand - and each brand will say they are the most accurate.
The Mayo Clinic has the pros and cons for all kinds of thermometer - you can take a look here (copy and paste): https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/fever/in-depth/thermometers/art-20046737
Best,
Susan

March 17, 2020 - 12:09pm

This Comment

Image CAPTCHA
Enter the characters shown in the image.
By submitting this form, you agree to EmpowHER's terms of service and privacy policy
Add a Comment

All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.

Tags:

Flu

Get Email Updates

Flu Guide

Alison Beaver
Empowered

Have a question? We're here to help. Ask the Community.

ASK

Health Newsletter

Receive the latest and greatest in women's health and wellness from EmpowHER - for free!