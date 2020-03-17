What type of thermometer is the most accurate?

Improved5981 Health
There are a bunch of different types of thermometers and different ways to use them.
What is the most accurate type and how do I properly use it?
Thank you!
Hello AnonMarch 17, 2020 - 12:09pm
Thank you for writing.
If you are asking for yourself, we can't recommend a brand - and each brand will say they are the most accurate.
The Mayo Clinic has the pros and cons for all kinds of thermometer - you can take a look here (copy and paste): https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/fever/in-depth/thermometers/art-20046737
Best,
Susan
