When should I go to the doctor for a cough?

I have had a cough for about 3 weeks. It is a dry cough but it gets so bad sometimes that my right side ribs hurt now and I heard a crack when coughing yesterday. It is mostly just annoying. No other symptoms just a cough that won't go away. Should I schedule a doctor appointment or does it sound more viral?
A doctor would need to listen to your cough and check out your lungs to know what kind of cough it is and why you have it. A scan may also help.
It sounds like your cough is getting worse. The same thing happened to me in mid-August and by the time I presented at the doctor 4 weeks later, it was severe bronchitis that needed large doses of steroids for 12 days. It's better to see your doctor now, lest it gets to where mine did. From start to finish, my lungs were bad for 10 weeks, it was awful.
Let us know how you progress.
Susan
