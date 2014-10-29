When should I take a pregnancy test?

Improved5990 Health
Changed3727 Lives
Saved3514 Lives
0 lives impacted in the last 24 hrs Learn More
My period has been two days late but pregnancy tests have been negative. Should I wait a few days to take another one or would pregnancy be able to be detected the day after missed period? How many days after a missed period are they most accurate?
All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.
Add a Comment1 Comments
Hello Mandyt
Thank you for writing!
Today's pregnancy tests are accurate about 3-5 days before your period is due so if it is two days late and you are still testing negative, then it's very unlikely you are pregnant.
You can wait another week to see if your period comes before testing again. Your cycle may just be off for some reason and you may see your period come this week.
Best,May 19, 2020 - 9:17am
Susan
This Comment