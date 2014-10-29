When should I take a pregnancy test?

This Article Vote Improved My Health 0

Vote Changed My Life

Vote Saved My Life My period has been two days late but pregnancy tests have been negative. Should I wait a few days to take another one or would pregnancy be able to be detected the day after missed period? How many days after a missed period are they most accurate?

All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.