Mandyt
When should I take a pregnancy test?

By May 19, 2020 - 8:36am
 
My period has been two days late but pregnancy tests have been negative. Should I wait a few days to take another one or would pregnancy be able to be detected the day after missed period? How many days after a missed period are they most accurate?

SusanC
Hello Mandyt

Today's pregnancy tests are accurate about 3-5 days before your period is due so if it is two days late and you are still testing negative, then it's very unlikely you are pregnant.

You can wait another week to see if your period comes before testing again. Your cycle may just be off for some reason and you may see your period come this week.

Susan

May 19, 2020 - 9:17am

