Facebook Pixel
EmpowHER Guest
Q: 

why am i getting my period little every day

By Anonymous June 2, 2020 - 5:13pm
 
Rate This

Add a Comment1 Comments

SusanC
Supporter
HERWriter Guide

Hello Anon

Thank you for writing!

We need more information to be able to help you - are you saying your period is light this month? Or that you are bleeding a little every day when you should not be? Please give us more information so we can help you further!
Best,
Susan

June 3, 2020 - 6:51am

This Comment

Image CAPTCHA
Enter the characters shown in the image.
By submitting this form, you agree to EmpowHER's terms of service and privacy policy
Add a Comment

All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.

Menstrual Cycle

Get Email Updates

Related Checklists

Menstrual Cycle Guide

SusanC
Supporter
HERWriter Guide

Have a question? We're here to help. Ask the Community.

ASK

Health Newsletter

Receive the latest and greatest in women's health and wellness from EmpowHER - for free!