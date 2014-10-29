According to the National Institutes of Health, over half of American adults take a minimum of one dietary supplement, most commonly a multivitamin. this is an honest place to start out if you think that you're not getting all the nutrients you would like from your diet. But confine mind, dietary supplements are intended to supplement the diet, to not cure, prevent or treat diseases or replace the variety of foods important to a healthy diet.

Our daily nutritional needs change as we move through different life stages, so consider taking a multivitamin targeted for women in your specific age group. It should contain B vitamins vitamins A, C, D, E and K; and various minerals, like calcium and magnesium. Also, remember that to be fit and healthy, adjust your diet, also as your vitamin and supplement intake, to satisfy the extra demands placed on your body and therefore the specific needs of every decade.

Calcium

Calcium builds strong bones but is additionally important for healthy muscles, nerves, and heart. Women should take care to get enough calcium throughout life, but you would like to create bone density in your 20s because the body will lose a number of that bone in later years.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D, like calcium, is important for bone health and will reduce the risk of some cancers and heart disease. It also promotes calcium absorption within the stomach and intestines. Some great sources of vitamin D include tuna, fortified milk, salmon, cereals, and juices. With the help of sunshine, most of the vitamin D we get is formed within the skin.

Iron

Iron helps increase the number of red blood cells within the body and keep the blood healthy. Women with heavy menstrual bleeding or pregnant women need more iron in their diets or may have an iron supplement. too little iron may cause anemia. Iron comes from two main sources; plant sources (nonheme iron) and animal sources (heme iron). Heme iron (from animal sources) is best absorbed than iron from plant sources.

Folate

Folate, a B vitamin, is, of course, present during a wide variety of foods, including vegetables (especially dark green leafy vegetables), rice, spinach, sprouts, broccoli, green beans, and potatoes. it is also found in fortified bread and cereals. albeit you're healthy and maintain a diet rich in folate, if you're pregnant or plan to become pregnant, vitamin B supplements are recommended.

Magnesium

Magnesium is vital throughout each stage of life because it supports many functions throughout the body, including tooth and bone formation, growth, physical and cognitive development and ensuring a healthy pregnancy. Magnesium is particularly important for ladies older than 40 years because it builds strong bones and prevents bone loss which will cause osteoporosis.

Fish Oil

Fish oil, found in cold-water, oily fish – like salmon, mackerel and sardines – may be a rich source of the 2 essential omega-3 fatty acids: EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid). Studies indicate omega-3s may reduce the danger and symptoms of varied disorders, including attack, stroke, some cancers, and atrophic arthritis.

Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 helps your body make red blood cells and keeps the brain and systema nervosum healthy. vitamin B12 has been found mostly in animal protein like fish, meats, dairy products, and eggs. It also can be found in fortified breakfast cereals. As you grow old, you'll develop a reduced ability to absorb vitamin B12. If you become deficient, you'll experience confusion, agitation or hallucinations.