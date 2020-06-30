A woman’s body tends to increase its need for healthy vitamins with time. Many women can get their daily supply of nutrients from a balanced diet of meat, pulses, fruits, and vegetables.

Taking healthy supplements may be required in certain cases. Here’s a list of seven vitamins for women's health that every woman should consider using.

1.Calcium

Calcium is essential for building strong bones and maintaining the health of your muscles, nerves, and heart. Women should be diligent about getting the recommended amount throughout their lives, but especially in their 20s, if they want to create and maintain bone density. As you age, your bones will lose some density.

Women need 1,000 mg of calcium per day when they're in their 20s. Consider taking a calcium supplement if you are not getting enough calcium from your diet. High-calcium foods include dairy products, calcium-fortified orange juice and cereals, beans, leafy greens, almonds, and salmon.

2.Vitamin D

Vitamin D is called the “sunshine vitamin” because our bodies can only generate it when they are exposed to sunlight. However, access to this natural source of vitamin D may be limited by geographical location, the time of year, and the use of sunscreen.

Like calcium, vitamin D is essential for bone health and can reduce the risk of some cancers and heart diseases. It increases the absorption rate of calcium in both the stomach and digestive tracts. Great sources of vitamin D are salmon, fish, fortified milk and juice, and oats. Consult your doctor before taking a vitamin D supplement.

3.Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 is present mostly in animal products. Good sources of this vitamin are lean meats, fish, poultry, eggs, and low-fat dairy products. Vegetarians or those who don't eat fish can get vitamin B12 from certain breakfast cereals and meats; however, they may also need healthy supplements.

If you become severely deficient, you may experience hallucinations, confusion or agitation. Nearly all multivitamins contain vitamin B12. Supplements that contain B12 can also be administered in a shot.

4.Folate (folic acid)

Folate plays an important role in developing a strong brain and spinal cord. It also makes DNA and RNA, the building blocks of cells, and prevents DNA mutations that can lead to cancer. Adults and children require folate to build normal red blood cells and prevent anemia. It is particularly important for pregnant women, as it helps prevent birth defects like spina bifida.

Most women can get the folate they need by adding leafy green vegetables, oranges, nuts, fish, beans, and dairy products to their diets.

5.Magnesium

Magnesium is significant because it contributes to several functions in the body, including the development of teeth and bone, growth, physical and cognitive abilities, and healthy pregnancies. Magnesium is essential for ladies above the age of 40, as it fabricates solid bones and delays bone loss, which can result in osteoporosis.

Magnesium sources include beans, nuts, whole grains, and leafy greens.

6.Omega-3 fatty acids

Fish oil is a rich source of two essential omega-3 fatty acids: eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). Omega-3s from fish like mackerel, lake trout, herring, sardines, albacore tuna, and salmon can reduce the risk and symptoms of disorders like heart attack, stroke, some cancers, and rheumatoid arthritis.

They also support healthy joints, reduce inflammation, and optimize brain operations. Some studies have even tied a poor intake of omega-3s to moodiness and depression.

One gram each of EPA and DHA per day is enough for most women, but those with elevated triglycerides who are under the guidance of a physician can consider taking two to three grams of fish oil daily. They should also stick to a diet that’s low in alcohol and fatty foods.

7.Iron

Iron helps increase the red blood cell count and maintain healthy blood. Women with heavy menstrual bleeding and pregnant women need more iron in their diets. They can also rely on iron supplements. Iron deficiency can cause anemia.

Iron comes from both animal and plant sources.

Animal sources include eggs, meat and fish, while plant sources are nuts, seeds, and dark green leafy vegetables. Women between the ages of 19 and 50 require 18 mg of iron per day. Pregnant women need 27 mg of iron per day, and women 51 years or older need 8 mg daily.

Final Thoughts

Most dietitians claim that it is better to obtain essential healthy vitamins from foods rather than depend on supplements. Consult your doctor before starting any supplement course. In order to be fit and healthy, change your diet to include vitamins and healthy supplements to meet the additional demands on your body in your 30s.