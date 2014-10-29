The year is almost ending, so many of us take advantage of these times to review whether we are meeting the goals we set for ourselves in January. If one of yours was to achieve good financial health and you still feel that you still have a lot to improve, this blog is for you! Below we give you the 7 vital steps to improve your economy in the rest of the year.

If your goal really is to achieve financial stability in a short time, then it is vital that you commit to the process and put into practice the necessary habits so that you achieve the stability that you long for. So, do not hesitate and follow these steps! You will see how your situation can improve in a short time if you follow them to the letter.

1. Plan it all

The main thing to achieve financial freedom is to be clear about the stages in which you will achieve it. In other words, set a reasonable goal for each end of the year and little by little you will see how you can achieve more and more. It is not logical that you intend in a year to earn millions for example, better to go slowly but surely. So approach all your plans with consistent goals and times.

2. Write your goals and save for each of them

It is important that you learn to classify your goals. Draw the most important ones in one color and the secondary ones in another color. Thus, you will know what to give more importance.

3. Forget about having more than one card

If you want to achieve stable financial health, you have to forget about impulsive expenses and buy those things for which you really don't have what is available. Well, a bad use of the card will make you accumulate interest and destabilize your economy.

4. Check your account statements weekly

You have to be in the habit of checking your account statements every week, because this way you will know what you are spending your money on and you will be able to analyze if the purchases you are making are really necessary.

5. Save at least 10% of your salary

Try to get into the habit of saving at least a percentage of your income. This will allow you to reach your goals in a short time and you can build a saving mattress for any emergency.

6. Don't be afraid of all debts

You must learn to stop fearing debt; some of them can contribute to your goals and your life, you just have to know how to take advantage of them efficiently. Of course, those debts you got for unnecessary expenses, those yes kill them in the bud.

7. Invest

The most important tip to obtain good financial health are investments. These guarantee you a good return on money and you can get up to more than double what you can save. So, if you are determined to achieve that financial freedom through investment plans, do not hesitate to contact us!

