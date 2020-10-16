Americans are obsessed with pumpkin spice. We start craving it at the first hint of fall. While the kiddos may have their favorite pumpkin treats, today there are even better ways for adults to satisfy our urge for all things pumpkin. And with so many parties and holiday gatherings, this is our chance to get creative with everything from our décor to our food presentations.

Host a pumpkin spice evening

Set the right atmosphere with a scent that reminds guests of one of their favorite fall flavors. A cozy fire becomes a conversation piece when you use cinnamon scented fire logs or fire starters.

We take our coffee and our cocktails seriously, especially when they come together as pumpkin spice lattes. Show off your playful side by adding Mozart Pumpkin Spice Liqueur (made with real pumpkin!) to your coffee and garnishing with mini marshmallows. Or, go elegant by topping each cup with freshly shaved nutmeg. Because Mozart contains nothing artificial and it’s not cloyingly sweet, it tastes fresher and creamier than anything you’ve tried before. We’re betting the pumpkin spice lattes at your corner coffee house won’t taste nearly as good to you after you try this!

Use clear glassware instead of plastic for your pumpkin spice cocktails. Not only does it feel better in your hand, but clear glass shows off that beautiful orange color.

Use pretty eco-friendly paper straws for mixed drinks. Or, consider metal straws. Their cool-to-the-lips feel is perfect for an adult version of a pumpkin spice ice cream float.

Many pumpkin spice drink recipes are served over ice. Be particular about storing your ice away from other items in your freezer. Ice tends to pick up scents and tastes from other foods. Pumpkin spice pairs well with a lot of things, but an ice cube that has a hint of last week’s meatloaf? Not so much.

Craft beer enthusiasts look forward to each year’s autumn or harvest brews. This year, try something fun and flavorful when serving a selection of seasonal beers. Coating the rim of each glass with Mozart Pumpkin Spice Liqueur, then top with cinnamon and sugar. Carefully pour the beer inside for a unique taste experience.

How to be the best party guest ever!

Let others bring the wine or casseroles. Volunteer to bring something unique and decadent. You’re sure to be invited back! The endless possibilities are limited only by your creativity.

Bring the best (and easiest) adult seasonal dessert ever. Top your favorite all-natural vanilla ice cream with Mozart Pumpkin Spice Liqueur. Garnish with roasted pumpkin seeds. Yummy!

Step up your game by serving a Not Your Basic Pumpkin Spice Latte. Combine 2.5 oz Mozart Pumpkin Spice with 1 oz of Mozart Dark Chocolate Liqueur and .5 oz STROH 160 rum. Add a dash of cinnamon and 3.5 oz. espresso. Top with whipped cream, then add a dash of chili pepper on top and garnish with a cinnamon stick.

Elevate your favorite pumpkin spice dessert recipe by using only the freshest ingredients. Fresh, premium ingredients yield better flavor. They can take your cakes, cookies or other recipes will take them from great to WOW!