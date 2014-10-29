If you’ve switched to a gluten-free diet, do you miss baking with all-purpose flour? You might want to try naturally gluten-free sorghum all-purpose flour. “It’s the closest to all-purpose flour that I’ve found,” confirms restaurant consultant John Franke. “I use it for everything from bread and biscuits to muffins and cakes.”

Ancient grains are on trend. A few years ago, few people knew what quinoa was. Now it’s mainstream. Today, the focus has turned to sorghum, an all-American crop with many benefits that support U.S. farmers and our economy. Sorghum uses up to one-third less water than some comparable grain crops, making it good for the environment.

What exactly is sorghum? It is an extremely versatile super grain that can be served like rice or quinoa. It can also be popped for a tasty variation on popcorn for home movie nights. Sorghum can easily be used in hummus, tabbouleh and even risotto. “In recipes, it’s rich and earthy but its flavor does not detract from other ingredients,” explains Franke.

Even better, this versatile grain packs some powerful nutrition such as:

Protein for bone, muscle, skin and enzyme development

Iron to support the immune system and the blood’s oxygen-carrying capacity

Vitamin B6, which is essential for making antibodies and enhancing nerve function

Niacin for blood circulation

Magnesium to support calcium absorption and body temperature regulation

Phosphorus to help form healthy bones

Cooking with sorghum is easy

Franke advises that using sorghum flour in place of all-purpose flour just requires adding a little extra baking powder. “It’s very sturdy and consistent, unlike some other gluten-free flours I’ve used.” In fact, it’s so easy that he’s using it to teach his young son how to cook. “He loves making muffins, cookies and cakes with sorghum.”

For other types of recipes, this whole grain is easy to cook using your oven, stovetop, slow cooker or rice cooker. Whole grain sorghum can even be frozen and then reheated without losing its great taste. “I suggest making it in advance using different stocks and spices. Then freeze it for future use,” advises Franke.

What’s on your family’s menu and how can you substitute sorghum? Check out www.simplysorghum.com for recipes and cooking tips, as well as a list of supermarkets near you that carry sorghum products.