

When it comes to your health, we all are aware of the fact that “prevention is better than cure”. Our immune system is our body’s preventative mechanism, and it is our responsibility to keep it in good condition. And to do that, there is no better remedy to do that than consuming natural probiotic foods that contain live and healthy bacteria that benefit your body and brain in multiple ways. Not just that, probiotics also offers uncountable benefits to your mental health and helps in improving digestive health, heart health and prevent depression.



Some research has also revealed that probiotics can also provide you with gorgeous-looking skin. Though many people believe that we can get the probiotics through supplements, there are various natural probiotic foods that you use to optimize your health.Natural Probiotic Foods that you must include to your diet for good health:KefirKefir is made by adding kefir grains to cow milk or goat milk. These grains are mainly cultures of yeast and lactic acid bacteria. It is known to offer numerous health benefits for your body like strengthening bones, preventing digestive health and fighting off infections. It has significant strains of yeast and many friendly bacteria that make it one of the richest sources of probiotics.YogurtOne of the best sources of natural probiotic, yogurt is a food that you must include in your diet. Yogurt is prepared by fermenting the milk with good bacteria like bifidobacteria and lactic acid. From maintaining the blood pressure to improving bone health, yogurt is all you need for a healthy body. It also works effectively in treating diarrhea and irritable bowel syndrome.TempehNot many people know this, tempeh; a product made by fermenting soybean comes loaded with good health. A firm patty, tempeh resembles mushroom and is nutty and earthy in flavor. When we ferment the soya, it reduces the amount of phytic acid, thus improving the number of minerals present in it. Though this food originally belongs to Indonesia, it became famous as a good substitute for high-protein meat.SauerkrautSauerkraut is another natural probiotic and is a rich source of vitamins like B, C, and K. A good source of sodium; it also contains other nutrients like manganese and iron. It is also a rich source of lutein and zeaxanthin, which plays a vital role in improving your eye health. But what you must keep in mind is to go for unpasteurized sauerkraut as pasteurization leads to the killing of active and live bacteria.MisoA Japanese seasoning, miso is prepared by fermenting the soybean with a fungus called Koji and salt. It can be made by combining various ingredients like soybeans, barley, rice, and rye. Miso paste is available in multiple varieties. Since it also contains an adequate amount of protein, fiber, minerals, vitamins and plant compounds like manganese and copper, it makes for one such food that you must regularly have.KimchiA nutritious and fermented Korean dish, Kimchi contains Lactobacillus kimchi, which is a lactic acid bacterium that does wonders for your digestive health. Made from cabbage, it provides a high amount of vitamins and minerals such as iron, riboflavin, and vitamin K. To add a little flavor, you can mix it with seasonings like garlic, ginger, red chili pepper flakes, salt, and scallion.KombuchaA fermented green and black tea, Kombucha contains natural probiotic that brings positive changes in your body. A popular drink made using fermentation with the help of healthy bacteria and yeast. It is prevalent in Asian countries and is also available online to buy.Traditional ButtermilkButtermilk is not just an excellent remedy to comfort your upset stomach, but it is also a perfect natural probiotic to include in your diet. It is a fermented dairy drink, which is a liquid left while making butter. As it is also low in calories and rich in essential minerals and vitamins, it is a perfect choice of natural probiotics to add to your diet.CheeseVarious types of cheese contain probiotics and help in balancing the ratio of good versus harmful bacteria in the body. These are also very nutritious and have the right amount of calcium and phosphorus. You can add cheese like mozzarella, cheddar, cottage cheese, and Gouda to your diet to gain the benefits. Moreover, it also lowers the risk of osteoporosis and heart disease.PicklesAlso known as gherkins, cucumber pickles contain mainly salt and water. These pickles later left to be ferment until they get sour. As it contains lactic acid bacteria, it can alleviate your digestive health by boosting your immunity. Low in calories and high in sodium, pickles also contain Vitamin K, which prevents blood clotting. Just remember, pickles made using vinegar does not contain live bacteria.So make sure you include all these potent natural probiotic foods to your diet to gain its health benefits. In case you find it hard to consume these probiotics regularly, you can also go for probiotic supplements that offer similar benefits as these natural probiotics. Check my more voice on benefits of probiotics https://womenprobiotic.com/probiotic-supplements/benefits-of-probiotics/