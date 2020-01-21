When WHO indicates high level of stress at workplace, it is not limited to one country. No matter, you are a kid or as adult, the stress and anxiety is haunting people around the world. All recent surveys suggest, majority of people are dealing with stress in one or another form. One could debate about the level and perception of stress levels based on which country you belong. As people from developing countries may face stress in different forms, then the citizens from more advanced economies. Knowing the fact, the problem is real problem and looming large, it’s time to find out how to relieve stress and anxiety accommodating few simple steps in daily life.

1. Follow your hobby

One of the easiest and most efficient ways to relieve stress and anxiety is to do what you love. It could be going for a bike ride, watching movie, listening to your favorite music, or anything else. In those stressed moments, think of doing what you love the most. It will help you beat the anxiety while re-directing your mind to more important things in life.

2. Learn new things

If you are going through a phase of mental stress & anxiety and wish you could do something more productive in life, then it’s time to learn new things. You can go for a language class, learn how to make your favorite food recipe, try your hands-on guitar, or do multiple other things. It will not help you improve personally, but it will also help you grow professionally if the learning program matches your profession anyhow. This is one of the best ways to relieve stress and anxiety in effective manner.

3. Explore world

This is another quick way to deal with stress problem. You can try going to new places and explore what they have to offer you. Meet new people, try different cuisines, try ferry rides, go to country sides to meet a whole new world and try more important things there. It will significantly help you deal with stress while giving you chance to explore and experience new things in life for beautiful memories.

4. Ask for professional help

If you think you are not able to deal with stress at your own, then it’s time to seek for professional help. Go to mental wellness professionals and ask for their advice. Follow what they suggest you burn the stress. Share your whole story with them to help them understand the root cause of the problem to help you fix them. You can even go to your granny to ask for the help as she has more experience dealing with such problems in life then you.

5. Exercise

Exercise helps you lower your body’s stress hormones such as cortisol in the long run. It will also release endorphins in your body that helps you improve your mood and act as a natural painkiller. It not only helps you burn stress hormones, it also helps you improve your sleep quality and improve your overall life style. Here, you can try simple physical activities like walking and jogging to more intense work out in gym. You can also try yoga that is great stress buster with ample of benefits.

6. Reduce your caffeine intake

Caffeine is a stimulant found in tea, chocolate, coffee, and energy drinks. It increases anxiety in your body. Thus, it is suggested to reduce intake of all these drinks to avoid anxiety. You should especially avoid it, if you are allergic to caffeine.

7. Write the things down

If you are feeling stressed something about in your life, try to write down all the problems you are facing. Then make a list of things you are grateful for. Here, gratitude may help you deal with stress and focus on positive things in life.

8. Spend time with loved ones

This is next best tip to burn stress in life. Talk to people who matter most in your life. Talk to family and friends and share your problem as they are the one who understands you and help you come out of the trouble.

So, these were few quick tips to kill stress & anxiety in your life. Do try these effective ways and share your experience in the comments below.