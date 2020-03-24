Nourishing Mind, Body, and Soul During Social Distancing





Disclosure:This article contains affiliate links. If you decide to use these links, thank you so much for your support! We recommend these products because the products and/or brands are helpful and trustworthy.

Social distancing, self-quarantine, lockdown, isolation, quarantine…whatever you want to call it, we are all experiencing some level of isolation from society.

We aren’t sure yet if we need to prepare for swimsuit season but don’t let COVID-19 ruin your health & exercise goals.

We might have a roommate, significant other, or family we are spending this time with. Some of us are irritated, stressed, and bored, sometimes taking this frustration out on the people we are closest to.

Maintaining mental health is important (you can read about that here) but it is also important to maintain physical health and wellness. Basically, every gym or yoga studio is closed down, as well as spa and beauty salons.

Exercise is a very important part of some people’s lives. And of course, getting hair, nails, and waxing done. These places are all closed. WTF…who could have predicted this situation we are in?!

At home, it can really take extra motivation to get up off the couch, put on some workout clothes, and do an at-home workout. There is no one there to keep you accountable and sometimes you might just want to give up.

We have created a perfectly curated trendy selection of the best health and wellness products to help us feel better during this time!

1. Goop Wellness: Knock Me Out

Times are stressful. During stressful periods, it is impossible for some to fall asleep without a sleep aid. Some are tired all day and then when they lay down for bed their mind starts racing. What if this, what if that, how come this, why did I say that?

These Knock Me Out gummy supplements are formulated with melatonin, L-tryptophan, and vitamin B. Melatonin is a hormone that regulates your body’s sleep-wake cycle. Melatonin tells your body, “Hey relax. It’s time to settle down for bed.” These supplements come in handy during this unknown, fearful time.

Shop Now

2. Hum Nutrition: Here Comes the Sun High Potency Vitamin D3

Since we are staying inside A LOT more than usual and not seeing the sun, it is important for us to take vitamin D supplements. Vitamin D has many benefits including, supporting bone health, reducing inflammation, boosting the immune system. It also gives you the daily dose of vitamin D that you could get from spending time in the sun. Basically, the benefits from the sun without the harmful exposure!

Shop Now

3. Vitruvi x Goop: Goop Exclusive Stone Diffuser

A little aromatherapy always gives an overall calm feeling and clarity.

Oil diffusers smell a lot better and fresher than an air freshener with synthetic fragrances in them. Apartments or other small living spaces can get a little stuffy and this oil diffuser helps keep a space feel clean and refreshed.

This sleek design blends in perfectly with basically any décor.

Shop Now

Some absolute favorite essential oils are Lavender & Eucalyptus. This packaging from Vitruvi is also #goals!

4. 42 Birds "The Robin" Cork Yoga Mat

A yoga mat for is the number 1 thing health junkies need in their life right now! It can be used for at-home yoga, weight exercises, and meditation. Create a little yoga studio in front of a fireplace or other peaceful place with an oil diffuser nearby and some relaxing music.

Shop Now

5. SPRI Dumbbells Deluxe Vinyl Coated Hand Weights

Not a goop find but dumbbells are just as hard to come by these days as toilet paper! Walmart, Target, and other large retail stores seem to be completely sold out. If you can’t find some weights or don’t want to spend the money, get creative! Use soup cans or shampoo bottles.

Shop Now