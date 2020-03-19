12 Ways to Beat Boredom While Social Distancing





Boredom, irritability, anger, and anxiety during social distancing and quarantine are most likely going to happen. Streets are empty, restaurants and stores are closed, and the roads are less crowded. If you venture outside, the energy is eerie to say the least.

We are used to busy lives that include going to work, running errands, dropping kids off at school, going to the gym, attending events, and gatherings. It is hard to imagine that busy life we once lived.

People keep saying, “I can’t wait for things to go back to normal!”

Most of us are wondering, when will this end? Health officials just don’t know.

“I just want to sit on the couch all day in my PJs and watch Netflix!” Yes, we have said or thought this many times before while working a 9-5 every day. But now it is an actual reality and for some has lasted over two weeks.

Besides binge-watching your favorite shows, here are some other ways to keep yourself preoccupied during this time of self-isolation.

1. Read Books

Reading is one of those things some people wish they had time for. Now is the time to pull out that book you bought for your spring break vacation on the beach. Or just a book all your friends have been urging you to read but, hello, work and life!

Some are also intimidated by reading and they think they are not good readers. It is time to change that and read more to practice. You might be amazed by how much you love reading.

There is nothing like getting lost in a book to take your mind off the uncertainty of the world.

Book Recommendations:

1. The Best Thriller

The Last Mrs. Parrish

By: Liv Constantine

This is the ultimate page-turner thriller! There are lots of unexpected twists that will keep you wanting to keep reading more.

The main character Amber Patterson is discontent with being a “nobody”, she wants a more glamorous lifestyle and focuses on a family who seems to have everything. Money, good looks, fabulous clothing, and a big house. Amber inserts herself into this family and the plot unfolds.

2. An Inspiring Memoir

Educated

By: Tara Westover

A gritty memoir, written by a homeschooled student, Tara, who didn’t see the inside of a classroom until she was 17. Her extremely religious father did not believe in public education and felt the government was brainwashing the public. She endured all kinds of set-backs but overcame them and escaped her Idaho upbringing and pursued an advanced college degree.

3. A Quick Read

Little Fires Everywhere

By: Celeste Ng

This is a quick page-turner and is going to made into a Hulu original series! There is nothing better than finishing a book and then watching the movie or tv show. This one even features Reese Witherspoon!

Two families with not a whole lot in common get tangled into each other's lives. Mia is a single mother with a fifteen-year-old daughter, Pearl, who rents a house from the Richardson family. The Richardson family has four kids who befriend Pearl. While Pearl adjusts to their new neighborhood, Mia is still hiding something. Will the Richardsons find out?

4. A Tear-Jerker

Before I Go

By: Colleen Oakley

If you only had six months to live, what would you do? More specifically, what if you were in your 20’s? Daisy gets a devastating diagnosis and is married to a man named Jack. This is the story about how the two of them handle this situation. It is heartbreaking, to say the least.

Colleen Oakley has a very unique, captivating writing style with tons of gold coins that keeps you wanting to read more, even if you are sobbing!

2. Take a Walk or Hike

While social distancing, it is totally fine to get some fresh air and take a walk. Just make sure to keep six feet away from others. Getting fresh air and your body moving can do wonders for the mind. It might be hard to pull yourself off the couch and put on actual shoes but it will make you feel better.

3. Play a Good 'Ol Fashioned Board Game

When was the last time you sat down and played a board game? No, not on your phone! Grab the whole family or roommates and play a favorite board game. Grab some snacks and make a cocktail or mocktail.

For a Group:

Monopoly is the ultimate time killer because it takes literally forever. Or a game of Apples to Apples can have the whole group laughing and forgetting about what is going on in the world.

For 2:

Maybe you are stuck inside with your partner or roommate. There are some entertaining games for two like Boggle, Scrabble, or Mancala.

4. Deep Clean Your House

Scrub your bathroom & kitchen, sweep and mop, and dust every little nook and cranny of your home. Do the cleaning projects you have been putting off like scrubbing down your refrigerator, microwave, and coffee pot.

Clean your closet out and get rid of clothes you don’t wear anymore. If you need some honest opinions, FaceTime your best friend! It can be hilarious pulling out old styles and your once favorited dress or jacket that are absolutely hideous now.

5. Online Exercise Classes

YouTube has so many free workout tutorials to choose from. Also, during social distancing some gyms or yoga studios have free online classes.

Snag a pair of Dumbbells and clear out a space to do some body sculpting.

DoYogaWithMe is a wonderful resource for online FREE yoga classes.

If you are doing a yoga class, set the mood. Light some candles and dim the lights.

6. Keep a Journal

Seriously, what a time to look back in a few years and read the craziness going on in the world. Not only does it kill time, but it can also be therapeutic. Getting your thoughts down on paper can help to process them.

Sometimes looking back and reading old journal entries can show you how much you have grown or how bad things used to be. It helps you to appreciate what you have now.

7. Check in with Relatives or Friends

Do you ever have those family members or friends you put off answering their calls? Give them a call and check it. You have a lot of time and might be less stressed calling them.

It also might be a good time to call or FaceTime friends or relatives you have not talked to in a while. Chances are they are probably in the same boat and bored out of their minds.

8. Teach Your Dog a New Trick

It’s never too late to teach your dog a new trick. It can take a while for some dogs to pick up new tricks but it will help you relax and bond with your fur baby.

9. Create a Budget

Times are hard right now. It is an important time to get your finances in check. Refer to 7 Tips for Millennials to Improve Financial Health for some tips.

10. Clean Out Your Cosmetic Drawers

Go through your makeup, skincare, and hair products. Chances are there are probably some old products or samples that you never use. Also, wipe down drawers and cabinets and put everything back neatly.

11. Spa Day/Night

Baths, face and hair masks, body scrubs, nail painting, waxing/shaving, pore strips, and applying body lotion. Ahhh, so relaxing! Pamper yourself and give yourself some love.

Set the mood by lighting candles, turning on your oil diffuser, or warming up some towels. Get the full experience.

Sip on your favorite immunity-boosting tea, cocktail, mocktail, or other drink of choice!

Give your skin a radiant glow with these suggestions from the article, 7 Best Brightening Masks for Glowing & Radiant Skin.

12. Puzzles

Puzzles are a great way to take your mind off things, kill time, and are good for brain health. In addition, puzzles can have the same effects of meditating. They are known to generate a sense of calmness. Play your favorite music or turn on a TV for background noise. It is also a great way to put your phone down!

If you have any ideas to add to the list, we would LOVE to hear from you! Drop it in the comment section.

Stay safe out there and we are here to help! If you have any other health questions, create an “ASK” and someone from our team will respond within 24-hours.