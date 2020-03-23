Pregnant During a Pandemic: What It’s Like

While everything around the world is being canceled or postponed, something that cannot be postponed is childbirth.

Pregnancy is difficult, period. Expecting mothers are finding it even more difficult to plan and cope with the pandemic going on right now. There is so much uncertainty and the news is changing every day.

No one is given a handbook, what to expect when you're expecting… during a pandemic. Most professionals just don’t know. And it is something, in the modern world, we have never experienced.

Advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:1

• They do not currently know if pregnant women are at greater risk of getting sick from COVID-19 than the general public. “With viruses from the same family as COVID-19, and other viral respiratory infections, such as influenza, women have had a higher risk of developing severe illness. It is always important for pregnant women to protect themselves from illnesses.”1

• Pregnant women need to protect themselves from getting COVID-19 by doing what the general public is doing by avoiding people who are sick, washing your hands, and social distancing.

• The CDC currently does not know if pregnant women with COVID-19 can pass the virus on to her fetus or baby during pregnancy.

• It is still unclear if a woman has COVID-19 during pregnancy and if it will hurt the baby.

Many expecting mothers are being forced to adjust their birth plans and realizing that in most cases, things will not go as planned. This in itself can be a grieving process. It is absolutely heartbreaking.

Here’s what soon-to-be mothers are saying:

“Not knowing if my mother will be able to be by my side during childbirth or come visit me in the hospital is devastating. I never thought I would have to share this life-changing moment over FaceTime.” -Nicole W. age: 28

“Some doctors have told me that I will not be able to have any visitors for 4-6 weeks. I am heartbroken.” -Amanda T. age: 25

“I gave birth last Saturday. There was a no visitor policy. It was difficult but on a positive note, it was very peaceful and calm. It gave me time to bond with my beautiful baby boy.” -Amy S. age: 30

“It has been lonely. I never imagined I would feel so alone. I went to have an ultrasound at the hospital the other day and they wouldn’t let my husband into the hospital.” -Laura M. age: 25

“It is all so scary. I worry for the safety of myself and my baby. I cry every day just thinking about how different it will all be during the pandemic.” -Katherine H. age: 23

“I worry that soon they will not even allow my husband into the delivery room. I need his support and don’t want to go through this alone.” -Emma S. age: 28

“I was so happy and excited when I found out I was pregnant. It was supposed to be the happiest time in my life. But now my anxiety is through the roof. Isolating and being stuck in my own head with so much uncertainty is torture.” -Rachel T. age: 26

These snippets of experiences from expecting mothers are heart-wrenching. We all need to make an extra effort to check in on our pregnant friends and family members at this time.

If you are pregnant and want to share your experience please, please create a HER Share. to help other expecting mothers in the EmpowHER community.

Your story can help another woman going through the same thing.





*Some names have been changed to protect the privacy of individuals who wish to remain anonymous.