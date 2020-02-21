5 Signs You Have a Toxic Friend

Friends are one of life’s greatest gifts. Not much is better than pure laughter on the bedroom floor with your bestie who gets you better than anyone else, knowing you have someone you can vent about your crazy family to, or being the shoulder for them to cry on then cheer up when the time is right. However, not every single friendship in this life is going to be a healthy one. What are some signs you should watch out for to protect yourself from a toxic friendship?

1. You Can’t Win with Them

It seems like you’re always walking on eggshells around this person. They’re disappointed in how you communicate, they become upset if you don’t say something the exact right way, and they don’t own up when they’ve made a mistake. If you’ve done something to upset them, it feels like you’re living in a state of sorrow until they finally let you back in. If they do that same thing that hurt their feelings to you, it’s somehow your fault in the end. While holding those close to a higher standard and expecting their best self from them, a toxic friend will make you feel like you’re incapable of ever meeting their high expectations. They’ll make you feel like you’re the one who’s lucky to be in their life, instead of a give and take. You try to meet their standards but it feels like a lost cause. Watch out for the friend who doesn’t seem to think you’re ever enough.

2. Your Success is Their Competition

When your friend gets promoted, your natural response should be “Yes! I’m not surprised, you deserve this and work so hard. Let’s celebrate!” There are no ifs, ands or buts. If your friend is succeeding, you’re cheering them on. If it feels like every time you share good news with your friend and they make you feel small or minimize the win, then you may have a toxic friend. Toxic friends always want to have the upper hand in a relationship. If you do well, they want to do better. Or, they make you feel guilty for doing well or non-deserving of this win. By that same logic, if you aren’t doing well, they are somehow also doing worse. Everything feels like a competition with this person, and as we talked about earlier; you can’t win either way.