15 Essential Beauty Finds under $15





Disclosure:This article contains affiliate links. If you decide to use these links, thank you so much for your support! We recommend these products because the products and/or brands are helpful and trustworthy.

In today’s world with all the quarantining, we are all about keeping it simple and only need the essentials.

It might feel different but different doesn’t have to be bad. Think of all the money you are saving on unnecessary beauty products and/or not using the makeup in your makeup bag resulting in it lasting longer. Cha-ching!

While we may not be able to get our hair, nails, or eyelashes done look on the bright side, this might be the best thing to ever happen to our hair, skin, and nails.

Think about it, we are giving our skin a break from makeup that can take a harsh toll on the skin. If you have never given your skin a break for a long period of time, the time is now!

Our hair is also getting a break from over-washing and heat. I don’t know about you, but I have gone days without washing my hair during “lock-down” and have not used any heat on it in about a month. Haircare experts agree that this is super healthy for your hair.

We have compiled a list of must-have beauty finds to add extra nourishment to your beautiful natural skin and hair. And they are all under $15!

1. The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5

Hyaluronic acid functions to keep your skin moist by providing hydration. It contains humectants that draw moisture in and locks it in all day. If you suffer from dry skin this can be a game-changer. Mix it in with your everyday moisturizer or put it on prior to your moisturizer.

2. Thayers Alcohol-Free Witch Hazel Facial Toner

For a little skin refresh/light cleanse, this is the perfect product! Usually, around noon, I take a cotton ball and freshen up my skin with this toner. Sadly, this is one of the highlights of my day right now. It's the simple things that bring joy to me now.

The scent is a super light rose smell. I am not a fan of heavily scented products because they can be irritating and cause sneezing fits but this one is actually pleasant to my senses.

3. Too Cool for School Mask Hydrating

My skin feels SO soft after using this mask. I know you're not supposed to touch your face ever but especially not now…I can’t help but not touch it to feel how smooth it is. My complexion also looks brighter and clearer immediately after using it.

4. Dr Teal’s Lavender Foaming

While in the spirit for self-care, taking a bubble bath is the ultimate way to relax at home. This bubble bath is calming and soothing. Lavender is known to calm the body and relieve stress. It also produces a lot of bubbles so you don’t need to use a lot!

5. Dr Teal’s Pure Epsom Salt Soaking Solution, Lavender

A good way to enhance your bath experience is to add Epsom salts. Epsom salts are an excellent way to relieve body aches and pains caused from tension and inflammation. Pour 2 cups of Epsom salt under warm bath water and sit back and relax! Grab your favorite drink and/or book.

6. Neutrogena Oil-Free Moisturizer Sensitive Skin Ultra-Gentle Facial Moisturizer

I have oily, acne-prone skin and this is my favorite moisturizer. Since I have oily skin, it is important to use an oil-free moisturizer that is lightweight and also affordable! After putting on the hyaluronic acid, I add this moisturizer.

7. Soap & Glory The Righteous Body Butter

My New Year’s Resolution was simple. It was to put body butter/lotion on after each shower or bath. It is something that I always forget to do but is essential to my self-care routine. Since I have a bunch of extra time now, my after-shower routine is very thorough. Starting with a very hydrating body butter like this one from Soap & Glory.

This body butter is deeply moisturizing and is formulated with shea and cocoa seed butters, sweet almond and rosehip seed oil, aloe vera, and vitamin E.

Soap & Glory also makes a lot of other body butters and shower products that are all worth giving a try. Their scents in their products are also super unique!

8. Mamonde Lip Sleeping Mask

Put this lip sleeping mask on before bed to moisturize your lips as your sleep! If your lips are super dry naturally or due to different climates this can help moisturize and lock in moisture for smoother more radiant lips.

This can also be used as a day balm that gives your lips a little gloss.

9.Hematite XL Snap Clips

These are essential for anyone with short or medium length hair and want to keep the hair out of their face. These are extra-large and hold a ton of hair! These were a huge help when I cut my hair short but wanted to keep my hair out of my face while working or exercising.

10. Philosophy Hands of Hope Hand and Cuticle Cream

Chances are, you are not going out to get your nails done and maybe giving your nails a break from harsh acrylics or gel. Give your nails and hands some TLC and nourish them with this amazing hand and cuticle cream.

You might also be washing and sanitizing your hands more than usual which can cause dry, irritated hands. Apply this after sanitizing or washing to keep your hands moisturized!

11. Aquaphor Healing Ointment Tube

This is the ultimate multi-use ointment. I use this on my body, hands, lips, and eyes (as makeup remover). It protects and soothes dry sensitive skin.

Since I don’t wear lip gloss or lipstick, this gives the perfect amount of shine to my lips while moisturizing them. This is one product I could not live without.

12. Earth Therapeutics Rx3 Soft & Smooth Shut Eye Sleep Mask

Catch up on sleep during this time with this eye sleeping mask. I have never had more time to sleep and nap than during this quarantine. I can’t nap during the day or sleep most nights without my dorky sleep mask but it really helps keep ALL the light out.

This one is also gentle on the skin and doesn’t fit too tight. It is 100% cotton.

13. Acure Ionic Blonde Color Wellness Shampoo

If you have highlighted or colored hair that is blonde, silver or platinum, make sure to keep the brassiness away and keep your color looking vibrant and healthy.

My hairstylist said, “Whatever you do, DO NOT use box coloring! I don’t want to have to fix your hair.” She has a point. I have balayage hair and have never used boxed hair dye in my life. Zero experience. Now is not the time to play hairdresser no matter how long my roots grow out.

14. ULTA Rosemary Mint Foaming Hand Soap

There are also tons of other options of scents for this ULTA brand handwash. I like this scent the best because it smells very unisex and anything mint is my favorite. I use these in the kitchen or bathroom.

This makes the list for an essential because soap and handwashing are always IN.

15. Go Smile Stain Erasers

I have been going back to the basics and giving some extra TLC to frequently forgotten places. Yes, I brush my teeth twice a day but I often forget about the extras. All of a sudden my teeth have a yellow tint to them from all the coffee I drink.

Every day we expose our teeth to food and drinks that can stain our porous teeth. Adding a whitener to my routine can help prevent that stain before it happens.

The best part is, this is quick and easy to apply!

