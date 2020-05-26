14 Random Life-Changing Beauty Finds Under $30

Social distancing turned me into a beauty product junkie.

It’s not a bad thing, it’s been a lot of fun buying and trying new products. Some have been huge fails but some that were huge successes! All the memes about online shopping and Amazon packages showing up every day during quarantine have been #relatable!





Disclosure:This article contains affiliate links. If you decide to use these links, thank you so much for your support! We recommend these products because the products and/or brands are helpful and trustworthy.

Below are the products I just can’t shut up about. If you are my friend right now, chances are I have recommended these to you...more than once.

1. Godefroy Instant Eyebrow Tint

One of the many things that quarantine has taught me, is how to be my very own beauty professional (in training!) Lots of YouTube and buying/trying different items.

I used to visit the beauty salon to get my brows waxed and tinted. I paid $20 each month (and it didn’t last that long) along with my regular brow wax.

While scrolling through Instagram an ad came up for an at-home brow tinting kit. Gotta love Instagram ads! I was influenced and ordered it right away.

This kit is easy to use and the results were just as good as getting them professionally done. I would highly recommend this product.

Shop Now

2. Essie Gel Couture

It had been years since attempting to do my nails. I don’t think I had tried to do them myself since being at a sleepover party in highschool. With a lot of downtime, I decided I was going to start doing my own nails.

A friend was raving about this Essie Gel Couture polish and I decided to give it a try. Nail polish has really come a long way since the early 2000s! It’s a gel but you don’t need a light. The only downside is it can take just as long as regular polish to dry.

This stuff stays on for at least a week without chipping. In my opinion that is pretty good for an at-home manicure. Regular polish always seems to chip right away or one day later.

Make sure to finish it off with the Essie Gel Couture Topcoat.

Shop Now

3. Derma E Vitamin C Concentrated Serum

Vitamin C serums are popular products in the beauty world and for good reasons. Vitamin C serums have many benefits. They help to even out your skin tone, fade hyperpigmentation, hydrates your skin, and brightens your complexion. It is also safe for most skin types.

However, if you do have sensitive skin, it’s always a good idea to check on SkinSAFE to see how free of the top common allergens it is. Or if you know what you are allergic to, you can set a filter and find Vitamin C serums without your personal allergens in them.

Shop Now

4. Pronexa Hairgenics Lavish Lash

Someone complimented my eyelashes the other day and no I don’t have extensions. No one had ever complimented my lashes before and I have to give credit to this Amazon best-seller. It has over 1,000 5-star reviews!

It doesn’t work overnight but overtime I could really start noticing a difference. I also apply it to my brows.

Shop Now

5. MakeUp Eraser Original Pink MakeUp Eraser

Before using this product, I could never fully remove my makeup. Maybe I was lazy or maybe I just wasn’t using the correct products. I would wake up with dark circles under my eyes and not know if I didn’t get enough sleep or it was my leftover eye makeup from the night before.

This makeup eraser gets it all! All you need is some warm water and a little scrubbing. It is also machine washable which makes it more eco-friendly than the alternative of disposable wipes.

Shop Now

6. COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patch

I really wish they had these around during my teen years when I had pimples and would pick and pop them constantly. These do not prevent pesky pimples from happening but they do help with the healing process.

They help to protect from infection, scarring, reduce redness, and minimize redness. Sleep with them on and overnight they will extract impurities to promote a healthier and quicker recovery.

Shop Now

7. Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides

Collagen is known to have many benefits for hair, nails, and skin. All the important things in beauty, right? It’s as simple as adding a scoop to your morning coffee or smoothie.

To read more about the benefits of collagen, visit 4 Things That Happened When I Started Taking Collagen.

Shop Now

8. BEAUTURAL Fabric Shaver & Lint Remover

Make your pilling clothes look brand new! I have a ton of clothes that I almost got rid of because of the pilling on the fabric.

I was a bit skeptical about this product because I had never heard of one of these devices and thought it was too good to be true. It’s only around $11 on Amazon so I decided to give it a shot.

It made my favorite clothing items look almost new. Some of my furniture also had some pilling and it worked on those too!

Shop Now

9. Slip Skinnies Trio

Hear me out, these are expensive for hair ties but they are totally worth it! I have thick hair and did not think anything scrunchie-like would hold my hair in place.

These are gentle but effective. I can run and do jumping jacks with these and they don’t budge. They also look cute and fun on my wrist.

Shop Now

10. Time Marker Water Bottle

I have a hard time drinking enough water throughout the day. This water bottle helps me keep myself accountable and drink my daily amount of water. It’s also important to stay hydrated especially during the summer months we have ahead of us.

Shop Now

11. Baby Foot Original Exfoliant Foot Peel

This foot peel is the most satisfying but also the most disgusting product I have ever purchased. Your foot literally sheds its skin like a snake. My feet have never felt so soft and exfoliated.

Keep in mind, it can take up to a week for your feet to start peeling so don’t be disappointed right after when they don’t peel immediately.

Shop Now

12. Connoisseurs Diamond Dazzle Stik Jewelry Cleaner

I purchased this when I was newly engaged and wanted to keep my ring sparkling! I never realize how dirty my ring is until using this cleaner. I also get this as a gift for all my girlfriends that get engaged. This is a must-have for anyone who owns diamond jewelry.

Shop Now

13. cocokind MyMatcha Moisture Stick

If I was stranded on an island with only one beauty product…this would be it (well maybe besides SPF).

This can be used to depuff and minimize dark circles, moisturize lips, and moisturize dry spots. It can pretty much be used everywhere and anywhere if you’re on the go.

Shop Now

14. Aerolatte Steam Free Milk Frother

Not necessarily a beauty product but I consider my morning coffee to be just as important as my beauty routine.

I don’t get Starbucks every day but I like to treat myself to it once a week. My favorite part is the foam! It was a sad day during lockdown when Starbucks was closed.

It’s almost like Facebook reads my mind because later that day an ad for a milk frother popped up. Creepy I know, but sometimes it works in my favor. I ordered myself one of these and I don’t know why I didn’t know about this sooner. It has really stepped up my morning coffee game.

Shop Now