6 Best Self-Tanners that Won't Make You Orange

Self-tanners have come a long way in the past decade. Thank goodness we said goodbye to the Jersey Shore Oompa Loompa look and brands have developed self-tanners with the perfect streak-free, bronzed glow.





Disclosure:This article contains affiliate links. If you decide to use these links, thank you so much for your support! We recommend these products because the products and/or brands are helpful and trustworthy.

Our base-building tan opportunity, spring break, and vacations were pretty much canceled this year due to the pandemic. A lot of us have been stuck indoors and anxiously awaiting the green light to spend more time outside, traveling, and summer sports.

Another reason I love self-tanners is that I get the same results as spending hours in the damaging sun. I always make sure to cover my face with SPF and a sunhat or ball cap. This leaves my face with not a lot of color, so adding a face self-tanner can help balance my skin tone.

Different brand’s self-tanners themselves have unique formulas, but there are some general tips that help to get the perfect golden tan with all tanners.

Self-Tanner Tips:

1. Exfoliate before applying

2. Moisturize the body and make sure to moisturize hands, feet, ankles, and wrists.

3. Avoid sweating and water for at least 6 hours after.

4. Allow at least 60 seconds before getting dressed again. Make sure the skin is dry.

5. Use a tanning applicator mitt.

6. After 6 hours, shower! This helps even out the tan.

7. These DO NOT contain SPF so make sure to wear sunscreen if headed outside.

Below are some of the best self-tanners for 2020 to help you feel better and ease into swimsuit season!

For Body

1. Loving Tan Deluxe Bronzing Mousse

This is one of the best self-tanners out there. It gives you a natural-looking tan within minutes and over time it creates a deeper tan. Developed with color guide technology it provides a streak-free application.

Reviews claim this is “the best self-tanner I’ve ever used”, “100% would recommend to a friend”, and “Beautiful tan & easy to use”.

Shop Now

2. COOLA Organic Sunless Tan Express Sculpting Mousse

This lightweight and fast-absorbing tanner is perfect for a natural glow. It has a Pina Colada scent to get you in the summer spirit. Your tan will develop in 2-4 hours.

Some bonuses to this product are it is vegan, cruelty-free, and reef-safe (so make sure to pack it on your next beach vacation!)

Shop Now

3. St. Tropez Self-Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse

This is basically the holy grail of self-tanners. Out of all the self-tanners, this is the #1 I always recommend to self-tanner newbies. My mom, aunts, cousins, everyone…LOVES this one.

It has a light scent and gives the most beautiful, natural, bronzed tan. St. Tropez also makes a lot of other self-tanning products that are amazing.

Shop Now

For Face

1. Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Drops

After seeing these pop up on countless influencer’s stories/posts, I was influenced! This was something new I had never seen before. Drops that you mix into your moisturizer for a bronzed facial glow. It seemed easy enough.

I LOVE this product. I mix them in with my moisturizer once or twice a week. It not only gives me a glow but it also makes my skin tone look more even and vibrant. I even get compliments on my skin!

Shop Now

2. Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Intense Glow Pad Self-Tanner for Face

These multitasking facial pads also have antiaging properties and Vitamin D. These pads are uniquely formulated to be applied to the face and don’t clog pores. Some of the body sunless tanners can cause breakouts if applied to the face.

This product is also vegan and cruelty-free.

Shop Now

3. St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist

Another St. Tropez product for the win! This is a very lightweight facial tanner mist. It is packed with antioxidants and leaves skin looking vibrant and refreshed.

It is an Allure Best of Beauty award winner, so you know it’s good! It is also vegan & cruelty-free.

Shop Now

Tanning Mitt

St. Tropez Double Sided Tan Applicator

Tanning mitts help to evenly apply the self-tanner leaving the skin streak-free. I had never used one of these until recently. Back in the day, I used to just use my hands and unevenly apply the sunless tanner. These mitts are for sure a game changer!

Shop Now