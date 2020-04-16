8 Common Hair Mistakes You Might be Making

Hair is one of those things that people notice first. After all, it is one of our most defining features. Some women spend a lot of time and money on perfecting their gorgeous locks but what if some of these techniques are causing more harm than good?





Having a mother who claimed, “I suck at this” when referring to anything hair related and no YouTube back in the day, a lot of my hair habits I learned myself or from friends. And let me tell you, a lot of these things did damage my hair.

In the early 2000s, yes, I did the Avril Lavigne look and would straighten my hair on a super high heat every day. I also avoided the hair salon for trims as much as possible in fear that a trim would turn into a bob.

Now in my late 20’s, I still don’t do things perfectly and am constantly learning new things about hair. Most likely, we are all guilty of making the mistakes below at one point or maybe we still do!

1. Styling Tools Temperature is Too High

There’s a common myth the more heat the better with styling tools. The highest heat setting isn’t necessarily the best. Desired hairstyles can be achieved with lower heat.

It’s all about finding a happy medium between a lower heat but also a temperature that gets the job done. If the heat is too high it can be extremely damaging to hair because it strips your hair of its natural oils and proteins that result in weakness and breakage.

No heat is the best but not all of us were blessed with naturally straight hair or the perfect beach waves. There are however hair styling tools that have certain features that make them less damaging.

T3 SinglePass Luxe 1” Straightening & Styling Iron

Straighten, wave, or curl with ceramic plates that have effective SinglePass technology that is designed to only take one pass to achieve desired results. This contains an internal microchip that ensures optimal heat for one-pass styling that creates a smooth, frizz-free, shiny finish.

GHD Platinum + Professional Performance 1” Styler

If you want to invest in a beauty item, this is the one!

This Allure Best of Beauty award winner is a first-of-its-kind smart straightener. Its technology predicts your hair needs and adjusts it’s temperature accordingly. This personalized flat iron provides less breakage, color protection, and shiny finish.

2. Not Using a Heat Protectant

I used to think heat protectant sprays were some kind of gimmick. A way for brands to market and profit on something you didn’t actually need. I was wrong.

Think of heat protectant sprays as sunscreen for your hair. These sprays form a protective barrier around hair strands to prevent major damage from hair styling tools.

They also moisturize, trap in moisture, and are packed with oils and silicones that protect your hair.

Below are some highly-rated heat protectant sprays:

Bb. Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Heat/UV Protective Primer

Redken Pillow Proof Blow Dry Express Primer Spray

It’s a 10 Miracle Leave-in for Blondes

3. Washing Your Hair Too Often

Washing your hair daily can strip your hair and scalp of its natural oils. It might seem like it’s helping because having clean hair every day feels AH-MAZ-ING however, it’s best to go a few days without washing it.

If your hair gets greasy easily opt to use a dry shampoo on days in between. Other ways to conceal the greasiness is to wear a hat, headband, and wear your hair up. Get creative!

Some of my personal faves for dry shampoos are:

Drybar Detox Dry Shampoo

Batiste Original Dry Shampoo

AVEDA shampure Dry Shampoo

4. Brushing Your Hair While It’s Still Wet

This was a new one I learned recently. When your hair is wet, it is more fragile and bonds are more likely to be broken. If you must brush your hair immediately after washing, try letting it air dry for at least 10-15 minutes and letting it dry a little bit.

Now, I try to brush my hair before showering while it’s still dry. When I get out of the shower, I run my fingers through my hair or use a wide-tooth comb.

Conair Impressions Comb

5. Not Cutting Your Hair…EVER

My hair was my security blanket that I could hide behind. I used to never get my hair trimmed. I was terrified of the hair salon because I thought the hairdresser would take too much off. In my head, even an inch was too much.

Now, I usually take at least 2-3 inches off every time I get a haircut. It will grow back. My hair is healthier than ever before. Hair is constantly growing, some quicker than others, and after a while, it starts to break. If you notice split ends, it’s time to book your next hair appointment!

6. Putting Conditioner on Your Scalp

Putting conditioner on your scalp can make your hair look greasier. Apply it from the middle of your hair down to the ends. Once I started doing this, my hair didn’t get greasy as quickly and looked healthier!

7. Using the Same Shampoo for Years

Are you still using the same shampoo you’ve been loyal to since high school? It’s probably time to switch it up. Hair can get used to a shampoo that is constantly used and it can cause your hair to become dull.

I keep about two or three different shampoos in my shower (sorry husband), and switch them up every once in a while. I also love to try different ones and discover new scents.

8. Wearing a Tight Ponytail All the Time

Let your hair down! Pulling your hair back into a tight ponytail or bun can cause breakage. Ouch!

If you insist on wearing your hair up, there are hair ties that are less damaging such as these Pure Silk Skinny Hair Ties I have medium/thick hair and these scrunchie type ties are the only ones that hold my hair in place. They don’t feel tight and are comfortable.

