8 Volumizing Hair Secrets to Pump Up Flat Hair

Fine, thin, flat hair has its perks. Tying your hair back in a low ponytail can create an effortlessly chic hairstyle in seconds and your hair might even air-dry straight with little frizz. People may have commented your whole life about how jealous they are of your naturally straight hair when deep down you were jealous of their fabulous voluminous curls! Relatable.





Disclosure:This article contains affiliate links. If you decide to use these links, thank you so much for your support! We recommend these products because the products and/or brands are helpful and trustworthy.

My hair is naturally straight, fine, and also very flat. It worked in my favor in the early 2000s when slick straight hair was trending but now, I love adding a little volume to my hair. It took years of research, YouTube tutorials, and interviews with my hairstylist to curate secrets to fuller locks.

Here’s what I found that worked!

1. Get a Haircut with a New Style (#1, Game-Changer!)

Gasp! I had long, very long, hair my whole life. It was my little security blanket. When I visited the hair salon for my twice a year haircut I would only get two inches cut off and then break down in tears when I got home because I thought it was too short.

What I didn’t realize was all this hair was weighing it down and causing it to be flat. Not even the best volumizing shampoo or styling tools could give me the results I was seeking.

I finally decided to get a new hairstyle! I chopped it just below my shoulders, added layers, and some highlights. This was a game-changer! My hair instantly appeared fuller and I finally had the volume I had spent years searching for.

2. Volumizing Shampoo and Conditioner

Volumizing shampoos and conditioners don’t necessarily add volume but they are lightweight and cleanse your hair without leaving behind anything that can weigh your hair down.

Before learning the difference between volumizing and thickening shampoos/conditioners, I assumed they were the same thing. But they are slightly different.

Thickening shampoos are infused with protein and collagen that target each strand of hair. It helps build up each strand of hair to give the appearance of fuller hair.

Volumizing shampoos focus more on the texture rather than the thickness. Volumizing shampoos are lightweight and don’t weigh down your hair with ingredients that are used in thickening shampoos.

I have tried so many different volumizing shampoos over the years, even thickening ones before I knew the difference. I always keep a couple of different ones in my shower because I like to change them up so my hair doesn’t get used to the same one. (Another tip I picked up while doing research.)

It’s A 10 Miracle Volumizing Shampoo

This shampoo is sulfate-free and color-safe. Another perk is this shampoo added shine without looking greasy! I use this one it’s own without a conditioner. Sometimes I don’t use a conditioner because it can weigh my hair down.

Shop Now

Briogeo Blossom & Bloom Ginseng + Biotin Volumizing Shampoo

Shop Now

Briogeo Blossom & Bloom Ginseng + Biotin Volumizing Conditioner

Shop Now

This duo is sulfate-free, cruelty-free, and vegan! I also love Briogeo because their products smell amazing!

L’Oreal EverPure Volume Shampoo

Shop Now

L’Oreal EverPure Volume Conditioner

Shop Now

These are great products if you are looking for a more budget-friendly option. You don’t have to spend a fortune to find amazing hair products. This duo can also be found at your local drugstore.

3. Blow Dry Your Hair Upside Down

I am no master at styling my own hair. Even after many attempts to round brush my hair, I couldn’t get the motion down. I figured out that if I blow dry my hair upside down it can give me almost the same results.

If it’s time to invest in a new hairdryer, give these a try.

T3 Cura Hair Dryer

Shop Now

Hot Tools Rainbow Gold Turbo Ceramic Hair Dryer

Shop Now

4. Switch Up Your Part

Most likely, your hair likes to part naturally in its comfortable spot. It has probably been trained to stay that way for years. Try parting it in a new place to get a quick boost of volume.

5. Use a Root Lifting Spray

Apply a root booster when hair is still damp. Root boosters help to give your hair fabulous volume while also adding some texture.

Drybar Southern Belle Volume-Boosting Root Lifter

Shop Now

I am a huge fan of Drybar’s products. They are good quality, smell great, and I love the packaging!

6. Meet Mousse, Your New BFF

Mousse works! It is an excellent thickening product that adds volume and definition. It also makes it easier to style and holds waves/curls easier. I would always try to curl my flat hair but it would never hold until I started using a mousse.

TRESemme TRES Two Extra Hold Hair Mousse

Shop Now

I have tried a ton of different mousses’ over the years. A lot of them made my hair into a sticky, slick, thick mess. This TRESemme one has been my absolute favorite. It is also budget-friendly and can be found at most drugstores.

7. Only Condition the Ends of Your Hair

Let your shampoo take care of your scalp! By putting conditioner on your scalp it can cause your hair to look greasy and flat. Only apply a very small amount of conditioner to the ends so it won’t weigh your hair down.

8. Take Care of Your Hair from Within

New Nordic Hair Volume Tablets

Shop Now

If you having thinning hair or just want to get healthier looking hair, try taking a supplement that supports healthy hair growth. These tablets are infused with biotin and zinc to contribute to healthy hair growth. They are gluten-free and dairy-free.