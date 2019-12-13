Fake Formulas with Toxic Ingredients: Counterfeit Cosmetics

Every day beauty influencers & celebrities are promoting new palettes and lipsticks. Fans are always looking for ways to enhance their beauty & want to get their hands on these highly coveted products.

Consumers want the brand name product but don’t want to pay the price so they turn to counterfeit makeup and/or skin products. Most of the time people are unaware they are purchasing a fake.

Most of us are aware of handbag & sunglass knockoffs but the business of counterfeit beauty products is on the rise. Consumers are always on the hunt for a good discount, sometimes this discount can seem too good to be true & it most likely is.

Counterfeit cosmetics are dangerous! The formula is most likely different and can contain harmful ingredients such as mercury, arsenic, animal feces, paint thinner, and more. Gross right?!

Not only is this downright disgusting but these knockoff cosmetics can cause severe reactions. Skin rashes, eye infections, chemical burns, scaring and other conditions have all been reported from using counterfeit cosmetics. What’s even worse is that these reactions are happening on people’s faces, a part of the body that is hard to hide.

Fake packaging often looks exactly like the real product & the texture of the product can look similar. We have compiled a list on how to avoid buying counterfeit cosmetics.

1. Buy directly from the brand or trusted retailer:

When buying directly from a brand, you know exactly what is in the product. This is the best & safest way to go about purchasing skincare & makeup products.

2. Research the seller:

Most counterfeit cosmetics come from third-party sellers. Mostly they are legit but always be careful when purchasing from a third-party. Amazon, Poshmark, and eBay are popular websites for third-party vendors.

It’s always a good idea to read the reviews and make sure there are A LOT of good reviews. Check to see if anyone has reported the product being fake in the reviews.

Research the vendor as well and visit their website outside of Amazon.com.

3. Be skeptical of discounts & extremely low prices: