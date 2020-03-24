Stop and Smell the Roses... for Skincare Benefits





Disclosure:This article contains affiliate links. If you decide to use these links, thank you so much for your support! We recommend these products because the products and/or brands are helpful and trustworthy.

If you don’t have at least one rose-infused skincare product in your collection, then you are the ultimate hipster, because at this point rose-infused beauty products are virtually everywhere. Rose in skincare has been a trend for several years now, but is this romantic flower really doing anything?

The answer is a resounding “YES!” actually, according to scientists and beauty experts everywhere. From anti-inflammatory benefits, to deeply cleansing yet hydrating effects plus an added aromatherapy bonus -- rose-infused skincare is not a gimmick.

While rose-infused skincare has blown up fairly recently, using rose for skin benefits dates back to the Ancient Egyptians (probably even further back than that). Ancient Egyptians boiled down roses for cleansers and skin protectors -- which is pretty crazy because once we get into the nitty-gritty of stuff, you’ll see how right they were. Additionally, the Phoenicians, Greeks, and Romans nurtured rose gardens as far back as 5,000 years for their rose beauty traditions. Rose in skincare didn’t become “mainstream” until the late1800’s to early 1900s.1 The classic test and verify turned out to be a lucky bet for various cultures using rose in skincare throughout history before we had the science and technology to really see how and why this trend is more than trendy.

There are five major benefits to using rose-infused skincare in your daily routine. No matter your skin type -- oily, dry, normal, sensitive, etc. -- adding rose into your beauty routine in some way will reward your skin.

1. Anti-bacterial

Rose infused products are great for people with acne-prone skin. Several published studies reveal the antibacterial benefits of roses. In fact, a 2010 study found that rose oil is highly effective at killing propionibacterium acnes, a bacteria specific to acne.2 A few options for a rose cleanser (one for dry skin and one for oily skin) include:

Pixi Rose Cream Cleanser

With an aloe base and rosewood as its second ingredient, this cleanser is recommended for normal to dry skin.

Shop Now

Dr. Organic Restoring Cleansing Cream with Organic Rose Extract

This cleanser is better for those who have oily skin, because the oils are closer to the end of the ingredient list but it still pushes hydration into the skin.

Shop Now

2. Helps with Oiliness

Using simple rose water as a toner on the skin removes excess dirt and oils. This is especially helpful for people who struggle with oily skin. Great options for a rose toner are:

Rosense Glass Bottle Rosewater Hydrating Facial Toner/Rose Water Face Mist

This toner is made of 100% pure rose water. No, really, that's the only ingredient! Spray this onto a cotton pad and get rid of the dirt nobody asks for. Because this is rose water versus oil, it's all good for any skin type.

Shop Now

Thayer's Alcohol-Free Witch Hazel Facial Toner, Rose Petal

This toner is formulated with Aloe Vera, witch hazel extract, and rose-petal water. It helps to soothe and naturally cleanse the skin. The light rose-petal smell is fresh and refreshing!

Shop Now

3. Calms Irritable Skin

If you suffer from sensitive, irritable skin, rose water could be your godsend. Rose is anti-inflammatory, meaning it helps with redness, eczema and rosacea.3 Some rose oils to use after toning and before moisturizing are:

Majestic Pure Rosehip Oil for Face, Nails, Hair and Skin

For 100% pure rose oil to smother all over your face, hair, skin and nails… look no further!

Shop Now

PURA D'OR Rosehip Seed Oil for Face, Hair, Skin, & Nails

For an organic version of the above, check out this rose oil!

Shop Now

4. Calming Anxiety (and therefore redness)

Research reveals rose can help calm the central nervous system, which is connected to the color in your face (think about how your face flushes and blushes when nervous or excited. Yep -- it is gut related!). This means that using rose in your skincare gives you the added benefit of smelling it and therefore calming your skin and your nerves at the same time!4 A few years back I worked in a high-stress environment and I suffered from extreme redness (in conjunction with already being a typical redhead with a rosey face… blah). Turns out, my face wasn’t reacting to ingredients in skincare. I was constantly anxious! Scent isn’t an end-all, be-all for treating anxiety, but it can definitely help. Any of the products on this list can at the very least push you in the right direction, depending on how strong the rose scent is.

5. Hydrating

Rose-infused products are a natural way to moisturize your skin and restore its pH balance!5 A great option for rose-infused moisturizer is:

Essano Rosehip Regenerative Facial Moisturizer

Shop Now

There will still be a “check and verify” process when it comes to finding the best products for your skin (and to continue that process, since your skin type is likely to change throughout your life). One of the key things to watch out for is where the rose ingredient sits in an ingredient list (the rose ingredient can look many different ways, including but not limited to: “Rosa Damascena,” “Rosa Centifolia,” “Rose de Mai,” “Rosa Alba,” “Rosa Gallica,” honestly, you get the point but here is a link more in depth on that). The higher up on the list you find a version of “rose,” the more of it there is in the product. Depending on your skin’s sensitivity to rose (you don’t have to have “sensitive” skin necessarily to be sensitive to an ingredient), you might prefer to use products with less concentrated rose in them.

Keep this in mind as you browse and buy!