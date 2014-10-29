Although I am a woman, this isn't just a woman problem. Just diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. No cure for this. Constant cough with sticky white mucus coming up. Life expectancy not to good.

Improved6011 Health
Hello Anon
Thank you for writing!
While we are primarily focused on women's help, we encourage everyone to join in.
I'm sorry to hear of your diagnosis. Are you looking for more information? Do you have specific concerns?
According to the National Institutes of Health,Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis ( IPF) is a condition in which over a period of time the lung tissue becomes thickened, stiff, and scarred.
In some people the disease gets worse quickly (over months to a few years), but other people have little worsening of the disease over time.
The development of the scar tissue is called fibrosis. As the lung tissue becomes scarred and thicker, the lungs lose their ability to transfer oxygen into the bloodstream. As a result, the brain and other organs don't get the oxygen they need.
Some patients may improve when they are treated with corticosteroids or cytotoxic drugs, but in many people the disease can get worse even with treatment. This worsening can happen quickly, or very slowly.
Please let us know how we can support you.
Best,
SusanAugust 31, 2020 - 3:39pm
