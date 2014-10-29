Facebook Pixel
EmpowHER Guest
Q: 

Anything good for depression??

By Anonymous July 9, 2020 - 7:10pm
 
Rate This

Add a Comment1 Comments

SusanC
Supporter
HERWriter Guide

Hello Anon

Thank you for writing! 

Depression comes in all sorts of types, from post-partum to bipolar and many kinds in between. Some depression gradually lifts on it's own, with the help of friends and family (for example, with the death of a loved one.  Seasonal depressive order often ends in spring.  Depending on what kind of depression one has, talk therapy and medication is required. 

Can you give us more information? 

In the meantime, please take a look at our Depression page here:

https://www.empowher.com/condition/depression

We look forward to hearing back from you! 

Best,

Susan

July 10, 2020 - 9:20am

This Comment

Image CAPTCHA
Enter the characters shown in the image.
By submitting this form, you agree to EmpowHER's terms of service and privacy policy
Add a Comment

All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.

Tags:

Depression

Get Email Updates

Related Checklists

Depression Guide

Alison Beaver
Empowered

Have a question? We're here to help. Ask the Community.

ASK

Health Newsletter

Receive the latest and greatest in women's health and wellness from EmpowHER - for free!