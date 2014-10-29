Facebook Pixel
Are there specific medical problems that can make memory problems worse

By Anonymous October 30, 2020 - 10:32am
 
Hello Anon

Thank you for writing!

There are many conditions that can cause memory impairment. They include all forms of dementia like Lewy Body dementia, Alzheimer's and vascular dementia. Alcoholism is also a cause as well as certain mental health conditions like anxiety and depression. 

Menopause is also a cause, although this is a natural life stage, not a health problem. 

Another cause can be sleep or thyroid disorders. 

Best,

Susan

October 30, 2020 - 11:23am

