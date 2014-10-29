Are there specific medical problems that can make memory problems worse

Improved6020 Health
Hello Anon
Thank you for writing!
There are many conditions that can cause memory impairment. They include all forms of dementia like Lewy Body dementia, Alzheimer's and vascular dementia. Alcoholism is also a cause as well as certain mental health conditions like anxiety and depression.
Menopause is also a cause, although this is a natural life stage, not a health problem.
Another cause can be sleep or thyroid disorders.
Best,
SusanOctober 30, 2020 - 11:23am
