Bleeding after fingering

Hi.
I'm 17 years old and I've been mastubation since I was 14 or so. I've been fingering myself for a while now and it's been fine. I haven't had any problems. I recently went onto birth control pills because I have Polycystic ovary syndrome and ever since I've been in them, I've been bleeding after I finger myself. It's not a lot, but it's bright red and generally only lasts for that day. I'm not sure if it's related to to the pills or maybe because I've been getting a bit more rougher with it. Sometimes I also have a bit of pelvic pain. It's not a lot. It's very mild but it's still there. I'm not sure if they are related or if it's because I'm expecting my period soon or If I broke my hymen. I'm still a virgin but I can easily fit 2 fingers in.
Please help me. I don't know what's going on.
Thank you!
All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.
Add a Comment1 Comments
Hello Anon
Thank you for writing!
You may be too rough on yourself, causing bleeding. See if being more gentle helps or use a sex toy that won't have sharp edges like human nails.
The pill can cause intermittent bleeding, especially during the first year. This may be a cause too,
With regard to your pelvic pain, we can't say what the cause is but it's worth a call to your doctor.
Best,
SusanAugust 10, 2020 - 12:53pm
This Comment