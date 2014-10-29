Bleeding after fingering

Hi.

I'm 17 years old and I've been mastubation since I was 14 or so. I've been fingering myself for a while now and it's been fine. I haven't had any problems. I recently went onto birth control pills because I have Polycystic ovary syndrome and ever since I've been in them, I've been bleeding after I finger myself. It's not a lot, but it's bright red and generally only lasts for that day. I'm not sure if it's related to to the pills or maybe because I've been getting a bit more rougher with it. Sometimes I also have a bit of pelvic pain. It's not a lot. It's very mild but it's still there. I'm not sure if they are related or if it's because I'm expecting my period soon or If I broke my hymen. I'm still a virgin but I can easily fit 2 fingers in.

Please help me. I don't know what's going on.

Thank you!