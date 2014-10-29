BROWN discharge couple of days beofre period and I am on the pill about a year

Hello so I went to the doctors today and I went in about brown discharge and the lady said that it could be a sign of pregnancy but me and my boyfriend did not have unprotected sex or any sex at all this month I tried telling her this but she would not listen I am very scared in case I am as she put thought into my head I am wondering about this brown discharge and what it might be I am very worried at the moment is there any chance of pregnancy atall I know I sound silly but she wouldn’t listen to me and she said it’s a sign...I am very worried