BROWN discharge couple of days beofre period and I am on the pill about a year

Hello so I went to the doctors today and I went in about brown discharge and the lady said that it could be a sign of pregnancy but me and my boyfriend did not have unprotected sex or any sex at all this month I tried telling her this but she would not listen I am very scared in case I am as she put thought into my head I am wondering about this brown discharge and what it might be I am very worried at the moment is there any chance of pregnancy atall I know I sound silly but she wouldn’t listen to me and she said it’s a sign...I am very worried
I ALSO had a drastic change in diet and exercise im eating less than I should be tbh and I’m exercising 4 times a week vigorously ..could this be why also...I don’t know why the doctor would say that I had the discharge for 3 days now and my last pill of my pack was today so I’m pill free until next week my period is usually due around SaturdayDecember 3, 2019 - 12:31pm
My packet is finished today and I have my week break so my period is usually due this Friday/Saturday and I got the brown spotting 2 days ago she said this is weird before my packet is even finished ...I have been taking my pill on time all month and me and my bf didn’t have sex atall this month ?..what could this be de has after making me very anxious making me this there is a possibility I could be pregnant !December 2, 2019 - 10:53pm
As I said, you can't be pregnant if you don't have sex - additionally you are on the Pill. I can't say why your doctor said what he/she said.
Additionally, the body doesn't work like clockwork - irregular bleeding can happen, even while on the pill.
Take a test - that is the one way you will know. There is no point in wondering and worrying about it if there is a test that can tell you within a couple of minutes.December 3, 2019 - 1:14pm
Susan
Did you get your period after the spotting? If so, then you can't be pregnant. Many periods start off with brown discharge and since you are on the Pill a year now, you may not get periods at all - just a bit of discharge for a few days every month. This is normal and this is not a sign of pregnancy. I'm not sure why your doctor said this. You also can't get pregnant if you aren't having sex.
As long as you are taking the pill exactly as prescribed, you have little to no chance of pregnancy. You can take a test to reassure yourself. You might want to consider changing your doctor. Listening to patients is a very important component of health care.
Susan
