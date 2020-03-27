Can hand sanitizer kill covid-19?

Improved5981 Health
Changed3715 Lives
Saved3513 Lives
0 lives impacted in the last 24 hrs Learn More
All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.
Add a Comment1 Comments
Hello, Amanda King!
Thank you for your question.
Washing your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds is the best option when possible, according to the CDC- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It reduces the amounts of all types of germs on hands and is generally better at killing certain germs.
If soap and water are not readily available, hand sanitizer can be used instead. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers can quickly reduce the number of microbes but they won’t kill all types of germs, according to the CDC.
The CDC recommends only using hand sanitizers that are 60 to 95 percent alcohol.
More information on COVID-19 here: https://www.cdc.gov/
HelenaMarch 27, 2020 - 2:06pm
This Comment