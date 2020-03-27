Facebook Pixel
Amanda King
Q: 

Can hand sanitizer kill covid-19?

By March 27, 2020 - 1:24pm
 
Rate This

Add a Comment1 Comments

Helena
Empowered
Guide

Hello, Amanda King!

Thank you for your question.

Washing your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds is the best option when possible, according to the CDC- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It reduces the amounts of all types of germs on hands and is generally better at killing certain germs.

If soap and water are not readily available, hand sanitizer can be used instead. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers can quickly reduce the number of microbes but they won’t kill all types of germs, according to the CDC.

The CDC recommends only using hand sanitizers that are 60 to 95 percent alcohol.

More information on COVID-19 here: https://www.cdc.gov/

Helena

March 27, 2020 - 2:06pm

This Comment

Image CAPTCHA
Enter the characters shown in the image.
By submitting this form, you agree to EmpowHER's terms of service and privacy policy
Add a Comment

All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.

Tags: