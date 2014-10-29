Facebook Pixel
EmpowHER Guest
Q: 

Can I sign up for skin safe myself or do I have to go through my allergist?

By Anonymous April 3, 2020 - 8:52am
 
SusanC
Supporter
HERWriter Guide

Hello Anon

Thank you for writing!

You can sign up for Safe Skin yourself but if you have any concerns before choosing a product, talk to your allergist first.

Best,
Susan

April 3, 2020 - 8:56am

