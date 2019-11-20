Can seasonal allergies happen in the winter?

Improved5954 Health
I've only ever really gotten them in the spring time but can seasonal allergies also occur in the winter months?
My main trigger is mold and trust me, it's an all-year issue if excess dampness is a problem in the house like in my case. The only viable solution for me was to use an air purifier and get rid of mold from the air, it runs all year long in my home. I found mine while browsing online, maybe the website helps you pick one too. https://popular.reviews/air-purifier-for-mold/December 12, 2019 - 6:37am
Hello Anon
Thank you for writing!
While it's not winter yet, there are certainly allergens that pop up in autumn and winter, as opposed to more commonly occuring spring and summer time allergies.
Ragweed is the biggest culprit for fall allergies. This happens around September or October. Mold also shows up in the fall, especially on leaves in wet weather. Dust mites can also show up in the fall.
Winter is the time indoor allergies flare up. Dust mites can rear up again. Mold can be a problem too, especially in basements and bathrooms. Pet dander can cause a problem because of being in enclosed spaces for extended periods.
I hope this information helps and please consult an allergy doctor if you are suffering.
Best,November 20, 2019 - 3:20pm
Susan
