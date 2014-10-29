Can a woman have lots of sex after breaking her pelvis 2 weeks ago with no surgery required?

Improved6000 Health
Car hit her on busy street. Was in hospital a week. Boyfriend now wants sex all day and night 24/7. Concussion and broken pelvis. Using walker. Is this okay?
Hello Anon
Thank you for writing.
We have no idea if she can have sex yet, it depends on how well she is healing and what her doctor advises. Ultimately, it's up to the woman on when she is ready and how much sex she wants to have. She should consult with her doctor.
Best,
SusanJuly 9, 2020 - 8:51am
