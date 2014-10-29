Can a woman have lots of sex after breaking her pelvis 2 weeks ago with no surgery required?

This Article Vote Improved My Health 0

Vote Saved My Life Car hit her on busy street. Was in hospital a week. Boyfriend now wants sex all day and night 24/7. Concussion and broken pelvis. Using walker. Is this okay?

