Can you develop new allergies from skincare products? Itchy everywhere!

Lately I feel itchy mostly on my face, eyes, scalp and sometimes on my body. There is no rash or redness just itchiness. I have some sensitivity to skincare products but not it seems to be getting a little worse. Can someone develop new skin allergies?
Allergies are a hypersensitivity disorder of the immune system response. Our skin is our largest organ and our immune systems can change for various reasons, so it's possible for us to develop new allergies, even if the new allergens were something we had no issue with before.
Allergy testing is for the most part, pretty simple. You can ask your doctor to get one.
Remember also, that skin is itchier in the winter due to dry and colder weather - a good skin moisturizer without all the fragrance and dyes etc is Eucerin (or Aquaphor, same company) , VaniCream or CeraVe (amongst others).
Let us know how things go for you-January 23, 2020 - 3:15pm
Best,
Susan
