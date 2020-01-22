Can you develop new allergies from skincare products? Itchy everywhere!

This Article Vote Improved My Health 0

Vote Changed My Life

Vote Saved My Life Lately I feel itchy mostly on my face, eyes, scalp and sometimes on my body. There is no rash or redness just itchiness. I have some sensitivity to skincare products but not it seems to be getting a little worse. Can someone develop new skin allergies?

All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.