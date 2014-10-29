Hi, I have a question to ask which is regarding someone and it’s concerning us. This person is my sister who is younger than me and is 31 years old. She has many symptoms of bipolar depression and she has so much wrong thoughts and false beliefs. One day she feels so low and depressed and another day she becomes so hyper and talks crazy and starts arguing and yelling. She says so much nonsense and she believes them very much. No matter what we say she doesn’t want to accept what we say and we keep telling her let’s go to a psychologist and she doesn’t listen. She is so stubborn and drives everybody crazy with how she is. This is not right or normal. I want to know what can we do to convince her to take her to a psychologist? I want to know what can we do to make her understand the right things? She keep making us by force to tell her that she is right when she is not. I need some ideas that makes her to understand. She has to much problems like this. Most people she even talks to they all tell me she is so sensitive, and that why she has wrong ideas. This is to much hear. Please let me know about some ideas.
Thanks,
Melissa
All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.
Add a Comment1 Comments
Hello Melissa
We have helped you on this topic numerous times (with many options discussed) and I'm sorry things are still not working out for you all.
Unless someone is a danger to themselves or others, they cannot be forced or "convinced" to seek help. Because as far as your sister is concerned, she is always right. She doesn't believe anything is wrong with her at all. She thinks the problem is her family and everyone else. So in her mind - why should she be the one to seek help?
The only option as I have said before, is to change your living situations. If that cannot be done, there aren't any new solutions that we can think of, besides the ones we have discussed with you in previous posts.
Best,March 17, 2020 - 4:32pm
Susan
This Comment