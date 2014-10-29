Hi, I have a question to ask which is regarding someone and it’s concerning us. This person is my sister who is younger than me and is 31 years old. She has many symptoms of bipolar depression and she has so much wrong thoughts and false beliefs. One day she feels so low and depressed and another day she becomes so hyper and talks crazy and starts arguing and yelling. She says so much nonsense and she believes them very much. No matter what we say she doesn’t want to accept what we say and we keep telling her let’s go to a psychologist and she doesn’t listen. She is so stubborn and drives everybody crazy with how she is. This is not right or normal. I want to know what can we do to convince her to take her to a psychologist? I want to know what can we do to make her understand the right things? She keep making us by force to tell her that she is right when she is not. I need some ideas that makes her to understand. She has to much problems like this. Most people she even talks to they all tell me she is so sensitive, and that why she has wrong ideas. This is to much hear. Please let me know about some ideas.

Thanks,

Melissa