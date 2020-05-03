Don’t Feel So Good

Hi, I have a question to ask which is Something bothering me for a really long time and I never got solution for this. The problem is when it comes to hot weather physically it really makes me feel sick. I never been like this before. The problem for me is in the hot weather I end up feeling so sweaty right away, extremely dehydrated, I feel like there is no oxygen in me and it makes me feel lightheaded. When I see people around they feeling calm cool and fine. I’m totally the opposite. What bothers me the most is it’s like their Is no oxygen in me, I don’t feel comfort air going in me. The problem from here is I have medical history of scoliosis to and I have respiratory issues because of it and hot weather makes me horrible. I don’t have tolerance the way it makes me feel. I don’t have such problem in the cold weather. I’m not sure what to do and most importantly I don’t know which doctor of mine I should see for this? I don’t know if it’s pulmonary, GI, etc.. I did speak to my pulmonary in the past but didn’t get much of solution. I don’t know what more I should tell him or which specialist of mine I should say this to. Please let me know about this soon.

Thanks,

Melissa