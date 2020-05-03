Don’t Feel So Good

Hi, I have a question to ask which is Something bothering me for a really long time and I never got solution for this. The problem is when it comes to hot weather physically it really makes me feel sick. I never been like this before. The problem for me is in the hot weather I end up feeling so sweaty right away, extremely dehydrated, I feel like there is no oxygen in me and it makes me feel lightheaded. When I see people around they feeling calm cool and fine. I’m totally the opposite. What bothers me the most is it’s like their Is no oxygen in me, I don’t feel comfort air going in me. The problem from here is I have medical history of scoliosis to and I have respiratory issues because of it and hot weather makes me horrible. I don’t have tolerance the way it makes me feel. I don’t have such problem in the cold weather. I’m not sure what to do and most importantly I don’t know which doctor of mine I should see for this? I don’t know if it’s pulmonary, GI, etc.. I did speak to my pulmonary in the past but didn’t get much of solution. I don’t know what more I should tell him or which specialist of mine I should say this to. Please let me know about this soon.
Thanks,
Melissa
Hi again, Melissa. Thank you for posting.
Some people cannot physically tolerate the heat, just as some people cannot tolerate the cold. A person's weight, health, and certain medications can be factors. Sometimes there is no reason at all. Some people just feel better in certain climates than in others. Talk to your PCP (primary care physician). He or she will advise you from there.
Try to stay indoors with airconditioning as much as possible in hot/humid weather. Drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration. If you are overweight, shedding excess pounds can help. You can ask your doctor for a weight loss pan if this is the case.
best,May 3, 2020 - 6:24pm
Helena
