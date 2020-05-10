My father had tremors in his right hand. He was right handed.

I have tremors in my left hand...I'm left handed.

I have started taking the Rx Losartin 5 milligrams at breakfast each day. This is for High Blood Pressure..I don't have High Blood Pressure. One of the side effects for Losartin is TREMORS.

I'm 74 years young. I've had tremors since I was in my sixties.

Can you help me find a solution to my Familial Tremors?