Jane Hart
Q: 

Familial Tremors

By May 10, 2020 - 2:33pm
 
My father had tremors in his right hand. He was right handed.
I have tremors in my left hand...I'm left handed.
I have started taking the Rx Losartin 5 milligrams at breakfast each day. This is for High Blood Pressure..I don't have High Blood Pressure. One of the side effects for Losartin is TREMORS.

I'm 74 years young. I've had tremors since I was in my sixties.
Can you help me find a solution to my Familial Tremors?

Helena
Empowered
Guide

Hello, Jane Hart!

Thank you for your message.

Losartan is used to treat high blood pressure (hypertension). It's also used to lower the risk of stroke in certain people with heart disease or to slow long-term kidney damage in people with type 2 diabetes who also have high blood pressure. If you feel Losartan is worsening the tremors, speak to your doctor about your concerns.

For the benefit of our readers, essential tremor is a brain disorder that causes a part of your body to shake. The hands and forearms are the most commonly affected areas, but other parts of the body can also be affected.

There’s no cure for essential tremor, but there are treatments that may help relieve your symptoms. If your symptoms are severe and interfering with your normal activities, treatment options can include medications, therapies, and surgery.

More details on treatments here:
https://www.webmd.com/brain/essential-tremor-basics#2-7

Your doctor can discuss these options with you in more detail.

best,
Helena

May 10, 2020 - 5:36pm

