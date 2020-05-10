My father had tremors in his right hand. He was right handed.
I have tremors in my left hand...I'm left handed.
I have started taking the Rx Losartin 5 milligrams at breakfast each day. This is for High Blood Pressure..I don't have High Blood Pressure. One of the side effects for Losartin is TREMORS.
I'm 74 years young. I've had tremors since I was in my sixties.
Can you help me find a solution to my Familial Tremors?
All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.
Add a Comment1 Comments
Hello, Jane Hart!
Thank you for your message.
Losartan is used to treat high blood pressure (hypertension). It's also used to lower the risk of stroke in certain people with heart disease or to slow long-term kidney damage in people with type 2 diabetes who also have high blood pressure. If you feel Losartan is worsening the tremors, speak to your doctor about your concerns.
For the benefit of our readers, essential tremor is a brain disorder that causes a part of your body to shake. The hands and forearms are the most commonly affected areas, but other parts of the body can also be affected.
There’s no cure for essential tremor, but there are treatments that may help relieve your symptoms. If your symptoms are severe and interfering with your normal activities, treatment options can include medications, therapies, and surgery.
More details on treatments here:
https://www.webmd.com/brain/essential-tremor-basics#2-7
Your doctor can discuss these options with you in more detail.
best,May 10, 2020 - 5:36pm
Helena
This Comment