heart related maybe?

hi. i’m 18 year old female and maybe about a week ago i had a sharp pain in the left side of my chest that stopped me for a second because it was so bad and then that happened again the next day, that next day i started having more chest pain in both sides and back pain & arm/ shoulder pain. i ended up going to the er and they did an ekg and one person told me it looked normal and another didn’t. they ended up doing a chest xray and blood tests and said they both looked fine. my heart rate was 110 and they sent me home. that was like 2 days ago. since then i’ve started noticing that i’m running out of breath kinda quickly. i haven’t been doing anything the past week but laying in bed and i got up to go thru some clothes but had to sit back down. i have a doctors appt in 4 days but i was hoping maybe someone on here could tell me maybe what this could be? just to calm my nerves a little bit as i’ve been stressing over this for days. thank you!!
Addressing your heart rate of 110, sinus tachycardia (a thumbnail-sized structure in the upper right chamber of the heart), is the term used to describe a faster-than-normal heartbeat — a rate of more than 100 beats per minute versus the typical normal of 60 to 70 beats per minute. It's normal for the heart rate to increase in certain situations, exorcise, a stressful, frightening or exciting situation, etc. Then return to normal. Doctors will evaluate patients when their heart rate stays elevated in the range of 100 to 130 beats per minute.
Symptoms can include:
difficulty breathing.
dizziness
feeling faint
chest pain
anxiety
a change in blood pressure
We cannot know, but if this is the case for you, your doctor will determine what might be causing your higher heart rate. Please keep us updated on how you're doing, Anon.
February 9, 2020 - 7:15am
Helena
