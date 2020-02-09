heart related maybe?

hi. i’m 18 year old female and maybe about a week ago i had a sharp pain in the left side of my chest that stopped me for a second because it was so bad and then that happened again the next day, that next day i started having more chest pain in both sides and back pain & arm/ shoulder pain. i ended up going to the er and they did an ekg and one person told me it looked normal and another didn’t. they ended up doing a chest xray and blood tests and said they both looked fine. my heart rate was 110 and they sent me home. that was like 2 days ago. since then i’ve started noticing that i’m running out of breath kinda quickly. i haven’t been doing anything the past week but laying in bed and i got up to go thru some clothes but had to sit back down. i have a doctors appt in 4 days but i was hoping maybe someone on here could tell me maybe what this could be? just to calm my nerves a little bit as i’ve been stressing over this for days. thank you!!