Hi I have had sticky skin while I’m showering it’s horrible it’s only happened over the last month I haven’t changed anything can you adivice me I have tried different body washes .

By Anonymous May 20, 2020 - 5:07am
 
SusanC
Hello Anon and thank you for writing!

As you may have seen, we have a very detailed thread about this exact topic. There are many questions and many solutions, with readers talking about their diagnosis and treatments. We cannot offer any kind of diagnosis but this thread will definitely help:

https://www.empowher.com/community/ask/any-help-skin-gets-sticky-when-it-gets-wet

Best,
Susan

May 20, 2020 - 6:55am

