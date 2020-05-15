How heavy can implantation bleeding be?

I have had unprotected sex three times during my cycle. My husband and I are trying to conceive. The past three days I have been having some cramping and bleeding. My period shouldn't be starting for about three days. I have taken a few pregnancy tests and they have been negative.

The bleeding has been light for the most part, always brown, but has some tiny clots. I am not sure if maybe it's a miscarriage or implantation bleeding or my period...do I need to be seen by a doctor or is this type of thing normal? I can't decide if a doctor would think I was overacting or being inpatient.

My period is like clockwork and always starts and stops on the same day. I never have any spotting in between.