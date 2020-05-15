How heavy can implantation bleeding be?

I have had unprotected sex three times during my cycle. My husband and I are trying to conceive. The past three days I have been having some cramping and bleeding. My period shouldn't be starting for about three days. I have taken a few pregnancy tests and they have been negative.
The bleeding has been light for the most part, always brown, but has some tiny clots. I am not sure if maybe it's a miscarriage or implantation bleeding or my period...do I need to be seen by a doctor or is this type of thing normal? I can't decide if a doctor would think I was overacting or being inpatient.
My period is like clockwork and always starts and stops on the same day. I never have any spotting in between.
Implantation bleeding is light bleeding that happens in some women 10 to 14 days after conceiving a baby.
According to the American Pregnancy Association, these are the key differences between implantation bleeding and a period:
1. Color. Most women are familiar with the color of their period (usually a bright to dark red). Implantation bleeding, however, is typically light pink to dark brown (rust-colored) in color.
2. Clotting. Some women experience clotting during their menstruation, while some do not see much at all. Implantation bleeding, however, should not present any clots.
3. Amount. Most women are able to fill pads and tampons during their periods, but with implantation bleeding, it is different. Implantation bleeding is usually only spotting or a light flow rather than a full flow. Typically, implantation bleeding is a little pink or brown discharge only when a woman wipes or just enough to get on a pantyliner. It may be either intermittent or a more constant light flow.
Trying to get pregnant can be exciting but also stressful which, among things, can throw your cycle off. So, your period might very well be early this month.
May 15, 2020 - 1:15pm
Helena
