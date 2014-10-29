How much time do i have? Ball Park it. I wanna know when its my last one

Improved5954 Health
Changed3701 Lives
Saved3507 Lives
0 lives impacted in the last 24 hrs Learn More
Do i have parásitos? Just how fuked IP am i?
All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.
Add a Comment1 Comments
Hello Anon
Thank you for writing.
It sounds like you think you have parasites? We can't help you further unless you give us more information. Parasites are not fatal in most cases and we cannot "ball park" anything, in terms of health issues. We look forward to hearing back from you-December 2, 2019 - 4:39pm
Susan
This Comment