human bite

what happens when a human being bite you and how do you treat it and how would it heal
Hello Anon
Thank you for writing.
We can't answer your question without knowing the extent of the injury. Did skin tear? Was the bite deep? If you bled, you may need stitches so you need to seek medical care. If it was a light bite from a toddler, it may heal on it's own. We look forward to hearing back from you!
Best,
SusanJuly 2, 2020 - 7:25am
