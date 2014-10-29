Facebook Pixel
EmpowHER Guest
human bite

By Anonymous July 2, 2020 - 2:42am
 
what happens when a human being bite you and how do you treat it and how would it heal

SusanC
We can't answer your question without knowing the extent of the injury. Did skin tear? Was the bite deep? If you bled, you may need stitches so you need to seek medical care.  If it was a light bite from a toddler, it may heal on it's own. We look forward to hearing back from you! 

Susan

July 2, 2020 - 7:25am

