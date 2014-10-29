Facebook Pixel
EmpowHER Guest
Q: 

I am having sharp needle pains in my right breast nipple

By Anonymous March 5, 2020 - 10:08am
 
What would be the cause of this .. it happened once before a few months ago..

SusanC
Supporter
HERWriter Guide

Hello Anon!

Thank you for writing.

This discomfort may be mastalgia - pain in the breast area that revolves around the menstrual cycle. It can affect the nipple area too. This is normal and does not require medical attention.
Otherwise, it could be nerve pain.
Have you noticed the time of month you get this pain, with regard to your cycle?
We look forward to hearing back from you-
Best,
Susan

March 5, 2020 - 4:45pm

Breast Pain

Rosa Cabrera RN
Empowered

