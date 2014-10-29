I am having sharp needle pains in my right breast nipple

Improved5977 Health
What would be the cause of this .. it happened once before a few months ago..
Hello Anon!
Thank you for writing.
This discomfort may be mastalgia - pain in the breast area that revolves around the menstrual cycle. It can affect the nipple area too. This is normal and does not require medical attention.March 5, 2020 - 4:45pm
Otherwise, it could be nerve pain.
Have you noticed the time of month you get this pain, with regard to your cycle?
We look forward to hearing back from you-
Best,
Susan
